Mobile, AL

utv44.com

Safety concerns surrounding free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The free Senior bowl concert featuring Nelly was moved from Cathedral Square to Mardi Gras Park. Officials explained that Mardi Gras Park is not as enclosed compared to Cathedral Square, noting that there's a lot more room considering the amount of people that Nelly will draw in. However, one Mobile City Councilmember has some reservations.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Thank you, Randy Patrick: 43 years at WKRG

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thank you, Randy Patrick for 43 years of broadcasting excellence at WKRG! Randy is ‘closing this chapter’ after over four decades covering National Championships, NCAA March Madness, Southern League Baseball, the Senior Bowl and so much more. A 2018 Mobile Sports Hall of Fame nominee, Randy kick started his career in […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People United to Advance the Dream Mobile Inc. announces the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observation weekend celebration. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Overcoming Hate With Love”. The entire weekend will be power packed with a Birthday Celebration like never...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Some folks scrambling to find eggs amidst national egg shortage

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve gone grocery shopping recently, you may have noticed fewer eggs on the shelf. If the eggs are there, they likely cost a lot more than usual. You can thank the ‘avian flu’; a sickness that is wiping out millions of chickens on poultry farms, primarily across the Midwest.
FOLEY, AL
apr.org

“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.

The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list

You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

South Alabama adds former Memphis wide receiver Javon Ivory

South Alabama has added former Memphis wide receiver Javon Ivory to its program for the 2023 season, AL.com has confirmed. Ivory, who played his high school football at Clarke County in Grove Hill, has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He is enrolled in spring semester classes at USA and will compete in spring practice.
MOBILE, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Jiani Navarro Leaving FOX10: Where Is the WALA-TV News Anchor Going?

Jiani Navarro has been in Mobile, Alabama, for only two years, but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. So naturally, they were saddened when she announced she wouldn’t be doing the newscasts at WALA-TV anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving FOX10 News in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA FOX10 News.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne to close pickleball courts to make tournament-compliant

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The sport of pickleball has taken off across our area. With more players comes the opportunity to host sanctioned tournaments. Daphne is expanding its facility to 12 courts but will be temporarily closing the six it has to make them compliant with regulations. “We will go...
DAPHNE, AL
AL.com

McGill-Toolen’s Anna Grace Sparks named Gatorade state volleyball Player of the Year

Gatorade today announced Anna Grace Sparks of McGill-Toolen as its state volleyball Player of the Year. Sparks was also named the AL.com state Player of the Year along with the Coastal Region Player of the Year and earned Class 7A MVP honors after leading the Dirty Dozen to the championship. She was named Class 7A first team all-state by the Alabama High School Volleyball Coaches Association and was American Volleyball Coaches Association first ream All-American.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mega thrift store to open new location

A local investor paid $900,000 for the T&T Silk Flowers & Plants building at 5630 U.S. 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to Brandon Broadus of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. The florist will continue to operate in the 22,650-square-foot building. An out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tornado tears through north Mobile County near Mount Vernon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -North Mobile County took a beating from a tornado Thursday afternoon. Mobile homes were left twisted and mangled near Mount Vernon. Aldrick Lang said, “It sounded like a freight train down here. I looked out the window like what is that noise? and everything started rumbling and shaking.”
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile mother turning grief into growth, helping others with tragedy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother is finding a way to turn grief into growth. “Surviving 3.6 Inc.” is a group that connects grieving families with counseling and helps cover some expenses. “3.6” stands for the day–March 6th, 2017 when a young mother was murdered in Mobile, an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Affordable housing development for seniors coming to west Mobile

A new affordable housing development is coming to Mobile. On Wednesday, the city announced that it was developing Live Oak Trace, an affordable housing development for senior citizens, located at the intersection of Overlook and Middle Ring roads. The development will contain 56 units plus amenities such as a clubhouse, scheduled activities, a computer center, a fitness room and adaptable units designed for usability and accessibility, according to a news release from the city of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

First he was an executive. Then he was a cop. Now he’s a novelist.

Mark Johnson once walked the streets of downtown Mobile as a top executive of a prestigious nonprofit. Later, after a most unusual midlife career change, he patrolled the same streets as a 50-something rookie cop. On Friday he’ll be one of the attractions at the city’s monthly art walk, as a fledgling novelist.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

