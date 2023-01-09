Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount
The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
Smith Mountain Eagle
$5M in GO Virginia grants include area
Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced more than $5 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for 10 projects focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development while accelerating economic growth and job creation efforts across the commonwealth. The awards included Franklin County, Pittsylvania County and...
timesvirginian.com
VERDICT: Moss guilty in murder of Carlos Rose
Today in Appomattox County Circuit Court, Enrico Andre Moss was found guilty of first degree murder for his involvement in the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of 45-year-old Bedford County resident Carlos L. Rose. The jury trial, which lasted two days, wrapped up at 5:20 p.m. today when the jury announced...
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
cardinalnews.org
Caesar’s begins hiring for Danville casino; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford County, and state Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford County, file bill to ban most abortions after 15 weeks; bill will face tougher road now that Democrats have expanded Senate majority to 22-18. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
WSLS
Christiansburg woman with disability fights for fair housing
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A woman with a disability in Christiansburg is fighting for fair housing after she claims a political leader violated her rights as a tenant. “I decided to say enough is enough, it’s time to stand up,” Debra Long said. She is wheelchair-bound and relies...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for shoplifting suspect in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman. Deputies say the woman is a suspect in several shoplifting incidents. Officials ask anyone with additional information about this woman to call dispatch at 434-332-9514 and leave...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Senator David Suetterlein
It was good seeing so many people in Salem with Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin for the Compete to Win event. The 2023 General Assembly convenes today, and I would appreciate if you would take a 2-5 minutes to take my brief legislative survey (https://forms.gle/ri9QZoAtqtzJEPLX7). Follow legislation during the 2023 General Assembly.
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Co. Sheriffs ask for the community’s help in solving theft
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man that might be involved in a theft on Sandy Ford Road on Jan. 3. Details about the incident are limited at this time. The Bedford County Sheriff’s...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies investigate a shooting in Troutville
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says one man is hospitalized after a shooting occurred near the Westview area of Troutville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies say around 1:21 p.m. they received a report of shots fired regarding a domestic-related incident. They say one...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Operation Christmas Joy held
Each year, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office holds Operation Christmas Joy to provide assistance for families at Christmas. The seventh consecutive event for this program was held Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Essig Center in Rocky Mount. The official ceremony started at 4 p.m. with opening remarks from Sheriff...
WSET
Franklin News Post
WATCH NOW: Phillip Bane and Rocky Mount town employees May 9, 2022
A video collage combines town of Rocky Mount security footage and two town employees' cell phone video recordings of a May 9, 2022 interaction between town staff and Phillip Bane. Some sections have been sped up. The clips were previously published as three separate videos, which are still available on The Roanoke Times website..
chathamstartribune.com
Danville police investigate single car fatality
A South Carolina man is dead following a fatal single car crash on the U.S. 58 exit to Martinsville off West Main Street in Danville. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29, of Greer, S.C. was found in an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra Wednesday, Jan. 11, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Farm Credit of the Virginias makes $15K Christmas donation to local charities
In December, Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), a lending cooperative that provides financing to farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, pledged a Christmas donation of $15,000, which was divided amongst 25 charities local to their tristate territory. The annual donation was made on behalf...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Public Schools closing early today
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) are dismissing two hours early this Friday. According to reports, the schools will be closed early on Jan. 13 and will conduct a test for the RCPS panic alarm app. They say during the test, staff who downloaded the app...
wfxrtv.com
Juvenile arrested during LPD search warrant
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit says teams executed a search warrant in the area of Third Street and Page Street on Thursday morning causing two Lynchburg City schools to go into a brief lockdown. Officials report shortly before 10:30...
WDBJ7.com
Boy arrested after search warrant served; schools put on lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A boy is in custody after a search warrant was served in Lynchburg Thursday. At 10:28 a.m. January 12, 2023, members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the area of 3rd Street and Page Street. The boy, whose age has not been released, was arrested on scene on three outstanding warrants:
‘Ringleader’ of Lynchburg cocaine trafficking ring sentenced to 27.5 years in prison
A North Carolina man who led a drug trafficking ring that distributed narcotics into Lynchburg and the greater central Virginia region has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in federal prison.
