ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant

Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus …. Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody …. A 24-year-old man and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting leaves person in critical condition in Karns Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting left one person critically injured on Thursday in Columbus’ Karns Park neighborhood. Around 1:30 p.m., the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of South 17th Street, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police dispatchers. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gunshot victim recovering after emergency surgery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is recovering from several gunshot wounds to the chest after a shooting yesterday in the South Side neighborhood of Columbus. On Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Columbus police were called to the 600 block of Frebis Avenue on reports of a shooting. Officers found a 35-year-old woman who had reportedly […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman rescued from Newark house fire

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a large house fire in Newark Friday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., Newark firefighters responded to a fire on the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Road. One woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a fire department Facebook post. Firefighters and mutual […]
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Murder suspects in infant death are on the run, police say

Murder suspects in infant death are on the run, police …. Murder suspects in infant death are on the run, police say. ‘Savage’ Short North beating sees family sue bars …. A Short North business has been accused of acting negligently and recklessly when two of its employees fatally...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Savage’ Short North beating sees family sue bars for wrongful death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Short North business has been accused of acting negligently and recklessly when two of its employees fatally attacked a 37-year-old man outside its establishment. In a wrongful death lawsuit filed on Friday, the family of Gregory Coleman, Jr. claimed that Julep and other similarly-owned Columbus-area restaurants failed to adequately prevent […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two wanted, charged in death of Columbus infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead in Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 1600 block of Oak Street near East Market just after 9 a.m. in the Franklin Park neighborhood and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire

Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vV8Vbp. Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vV8Vbp. Emergency medicine residency applications down at …. There is some concern among those who work in emergency medicine that not as many people are interested in pursuing that specialty of...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy