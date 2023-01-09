Read full article on original website
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant
Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus …. Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody …. A 24-year-old man and...
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
NBC4 Columbus
Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody for death of Columbus infant
A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody …. A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in...
Shooting leaves person in critical condition in Karns Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting left one person critically injured on Thursday in Columbus’ Karns Park neighborhood. Around 1:30 p.m., the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of South 17th Street, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police dispatchers. The […]
Columbus police searching for 2 teens accused of stealing vehicle, leading officers on high-speed chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two teenage boys who were allegedly involved in a high-speed chase that ended near the Linden area Friday morning. The chase reportedly started around 4 a.m. Police said the juveniles, who are potential homicide suspects, were flagged for driving...
Columbus gunshot victim recovering after emergency surgery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is recovering from several gunshot wounds to the chest after a shooting yesterday in the South Side neighborhood of Columbus. On Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Columbus police were called to the 600 block of Frebis Avenue on reports of a shooting. Officers found a 35-year-old woman who had reportedly […]
Woman rescued from Newark house fire
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a large house fire in Newark Friday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., Newark firefighters responded to a fire on the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Road. One woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a fire department Facebook post. Firefighters and mutual […]
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
NBC4 Columbus
Murder suspects in infant death are on the run, police say
Murder suspects in infant death are on the run, police …. Murder suspects in infant death are on the run, police say. ‘Savage’ Short North beating sees family sue bars …. A Short North business has been accused of acting negligently and recklessly when two of its employees fatally...
‘Savage’ Short North beating sees family sue bars for wrongful death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Short North business has been accused of acting negligently and recklessly when two of its employees fatally attacked a 37-year-old man outside its establishment. In a wrongful death lawsuit filed on Friday, the family of Gregory Coleman, Jr. claimed that Julep and other similarly-owned Columbus-area restaurants failed to adequately prevent […]
cwcolumbus.com
Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe hotel shooter fired from second floor, killing Columbus man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In the shadow of a sign that reads “Ohio’s Best Hometown,” police in Chillicothe were called to the scene of a shooting at the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say that one person was killed...
Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
Pounds of marijuana and $8,000 turn up during domestic dispute call near Waverly
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County deputies seized over five pounds of marijuana after responding to a domestic disturbance call in southern Ohio. On Thursday, deputies went to a residence in the 5000 block of Denver Road, which is a few miles northwest of Waverly. The deputies came to investigate a domestic dispute, but discovered […]
Two wanted, charged in death of Columbus infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
Man dead in Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 1600 block of Oak Street near East Market just after 9 a.m. in the Franklin Park neighborhood and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire
Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vV8Vbp. Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vV8Vbp. Emergency medicine residency applications down at …. There is some concern among those who work in emergency medicine that not as many people are interested in pursuing that specialty of...
‘You name it, we had it:’ Two women of Gahanna Hardware reflect on store ahead of its January closure
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — For two central Ohio women, and generations of customers, late January will mark the end of an era for a storefront that largely stuck to its roots: selling a little bit of everything. Gahanna Hardware, an old Gahanna mainstay that offers hand tools and paints and wind chimes, is set to […]
