Related
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 76 charged in one of state’s largest-ever drug trafficking indictments
The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicted 76 people in Georgia in what officials are describing as one of the largest-ever indictments in the state. According to United States Attorney David H. Estes, the newly unsealed federal indictment, USA v. Alvarez et. al describes a massive drug trafficking investigation tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang white supremacist criminal street gang and includes allegations of multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
Feds investigating Picuris Pueblo homicide
Jan. 12—A man was found dead Wednesday in a residence in Picuris Pueblo and federal authorities are investigating it as a homicide. The man was found after Bureau of Indian Affairs police conducted a welfare check at the home. The BIA and the FBI are investigating, said Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the FBI office in Albuquerque.
How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel
MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
St. Charles student arrested following shooting threat at St. Charles High School
Jan. 11—ST. CHARLES — A 16-year-old St. Charles High School student was arrested following a. found on a bathroom stall. The graffiti was located on a girls' bathroom stall on Monday, Jan. 9, with the threat, "Jan 13, 2023 I'm shooting up the school." The St. Charles Police...
Help sought in finding the killers of Neptune man slain in botched 2019 barbershop holdup
FREEHOLD – Authorities are seeking help finding the killers of a Neptune man who was slain in 2019 in a township barbershop. On Sept. 20, 2019, about 8:11 p.m., Neptune police went to the R-NU Barbershop at 1030 Old Corlies Ave. at the corner of Route 33 after a report of shots fired. Another report followed that two men turned up in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with gunshot injuries.
Security-Widefield man arrested after allegedly attacking, seriously injuring his mother
Jan. 12—El Paso County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested a Security-Widefield man accused of attacking and seriously injuring his mother, according to a Thursday news release. Quinten Abeyta, 45, faces a charge of first-degree attempted murder and is currently in custody at the El Paso County jail, officials said.
5 suspects in custody after robbery, police shoot at runaway vehicle at mall near Brighton
GREEN OAK TWP. — Five women are in custody after a late Thursday night beauty store robbery that ended with police shooting at the suspects at the Green Oak Village Place mall. Green Oak Township Police Chief Steven Kramer said the incident stemmed from what he described as an...
