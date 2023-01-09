ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Suspicious Death' Of Woman Found In Harrisburg Garden Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
Harrisburg's Sunken Garden in Riverfront Park and Brandon Martinez. Photo Credit: Harrisburg bureau of police; Google Maps (Street View).

A known criminal has been charged with rape ad murder 15 days after a woman's body was found under "suspicious" circumstances, authorities say.

The unnamed woman was found in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden in Riverfront Park along North Front Street near Verbeke Street on Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., according to a release by area police that evening.

Officers called to the scene "immediately initiated" an investigation.

Brandon Martinex, 35, of York, was arrested in connection with this killing on Friday, Jan. 6, authorities announced over the weekend.

He has been held in the Dauphin County Prison after being denied bail due to the nature of the charges, as written on his latest court docket.

Martinez has a lengthy criminal record starting with a guilty plea for felony robbery charges in 2006, serving 202 days in prison, to trespassing in 2012, serving 103 days, to an active forgery case from 2021, court records show.

His preliminary hearing for this rape and murder has been set before Magisterial District Judge Barbara W. Pianka on Feb. 1 at 9:15 a.m.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

