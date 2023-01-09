January 12, 2023 - The National Transportation Safety Board determined that a small plane carrying three St. Petersburg residents was in the air for only 16 seconds before it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico in December. The pilot, Christian Kath, his wife Misty and their daughter Lily, 12, died in the crash. The preliminary report did not list a reason for the plane traveling just 1,800 feet beyond the Venice Municipal Airport’s runway before rapidly descending towards the water on its way back to St. Pete. The plane only reached 75 feet in altitude.

