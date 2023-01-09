Read full article on original website
What’s the best course for Port St. Pete?
While St. Petersburg’s port lacks the commercial and cargo ship traffic of other harbors, its proximity to an abundance of public and private research organizations provides a distinct benefit. City officials are taking a long-overdue look at the best direction for Port St. Pete, in Tampa Bay. They agreed...
Innovation District ‘dives deeper’
University of South Florida St. Petersburg Regional Chancellor Christian Hardigree aptly described the Innovation District’s sixth annual showcase of recent accomplishments and future goals as “speed dating with science.”. The campus, also part of the St. Petersburg Innovation District (SPID), hosted Wednesday night’s State of Science and Innovation...
City questions promises from Gas Plant/Trop developers
As St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch determines the master developer that will transform the 86-acre Tropicana Field and Gas Plant District property – a multi-generational project – city officials are asking the competing development teams additional questions. This week, the city released its list of questions to the...
St. Pete’s culture attracts new onboarding startup
The founder of a St. Petersburg-based startup believes onboarding employees should consist of more than just filling out paperwork and watching videos; he also recognizes the value of community. So, Erik Silk recently launched Welcomary, a software-as-a-service platform designed to make new hires feel more comfortable and confident in their...
Tampa experiences its warmest year on record
January 11, 2023 - Spectrum Bay News 9 reported that Tampa broke its previous record for average annual temperature in 2022. The average temperature at Tampa International Airport (TPA) was 76.4 last year, edging out 2017 and 2020 to set the new benchmark by a tenth of a degree. Spectrum Bay News 9 also noted that overnight lows at TPA are warmer than nearby sites, partly due to urbanization around the airport. The outlet also reported that 2022 was the 13th-wettest year in Tampa, with 61.95 inches of rain. That is well above the annual average of 49.48 inches.
Legendary photographer Herb Snitzer dies
Photographer Herb Snitzer, whose iconic images of jazz musicians in the 1950s and ’60s appeared in national and global publications including Life and Look magazines, the New York Times and others, has died at age 90. He was a resident of St. Petersburg for nearly three decades. Can I...
First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'
TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
John’s Pass Village density increase gains approval
Despite the objections of several residents who believe changes will render the tourist destination’s “village” moniker a misnomer, a proposed John’s Pass activity center is moving forward. Following a nearly three-hour debate, Madeira Beach City Commissioners voted 3-2 Wednesday night to authorize an activity center at...
Remembering Herb Snitzer, photographic pioneer
Family and friends remembered Herb Snitzer as a caring, compassionate man with a strong sense of conviction, an equally strong sense of humor and blessed with a photographer’s keen eye. The 90-year-old St. Petersburg resident, known around the world for his iconic black-and-white photographs of jazz musicians, New York...
St. Pete’s Angela Bassett wins Golden Globe Award
January 11, 2023 - St. Petersburg native Angela Bassett won her second Golden Globe Award Tuesday, for her performance as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel Comics film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The 64-year-old actress, a graduate of Boca Ciega High School, took her first Golden Globe in 1993 for What's Love Got to Do With It, in which she starred as singer Tina Turner.
Before baseball: Residents keep Gas Plant memories alive
Regardless of what development team Mayor Ken Welch selects to transform the Historic Gas Plant District and Tropicana Field site, those displaced from the area will have each other. Local historian Gwendolyn Reese, president of the African American Heritage Association of St. Petersburg, is bringing together former residents of the...
Details emerge on plane crash that killed St. Pete family
January 12, 2023 - The National Transportation Safety Board determined that a small plane carrying three St. Petersburg residents was in the air for only 16 seconds before it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico in December. The pilot, Christian Kath, his wife Misty and their daughter Lily, 12, died in the crash. The preliminary report did not list a reason for the plane traveling just 1,800 feet beyond the Venice Municipal Airport’s runway before rapidly descending towards the water on its way back to St. Pete. The plane only reached 75 feet in altitude.
SPCA Tampa Bay waives adoption fees for ‘pocket pets’
January 13, 2023 - Those looking to adopt pocket pets like rabbits, guinea pigs and ferrets can do so at SPCA Tampa Bay’s Largo shelter without paying any related fees. According to Friday’s release, the special event runs until Jan. 31, and over 45 of the “furry, fluffy or bouncy” pets need a loving local home. For more information, visit the website here.
Doctor arrested for exposing himself to 15-year-old girl in Tampa
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a doctor for exposing himself to a 15-year-old girl.
Cold night shelters open this weekend
January 13, 2023 - he Homeless Leadership Alliance announced Pinellas County cold night shelters will open Friday and Saturday night as a cold front moves through the area. Officials activate the facilities when the National Weather Service expects the “feels like” temperature to fall below 40 degrees between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The shelters will take guests until reaching capacity, and the release states that many provide meals. Visit the website here for a full list of local shelters or to register to volunteer.
County offices close Monday
January 12, 2023 - All Pinellas County Government offices will close Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Those include the Clerk’s Office, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Supervisor of Elections. The Park Department’s administrative office, Heritage Village and its Education Centers will also close. However, county parks and preserves, the Fort De Soto Park campground, the Florida Botanical Gardens, county boat ramps and beach access areas will remain open.
