WALA-TV FOX10
Gallery Night Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gallery Night Pensacola is a 501c3 promoting local arts and culture in Downtown Pensacola. It takes place on the third Friday of each month on Palafox Street to Mardi Gras Street from 5-9 p.m. For more information, visit this website. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
WALA-TV FOX10
Services planned Saturday for Judge Patterson
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,1453 Old Shell Rd., from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and died this...
WALA-TV FOX10
First ArtWalk since New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was the first LODA ArtWalk since the deadly New Year’s Eve mass shooting. It comes as some have voiced safety concerns in Downtown’s Entertainment District. There was less turnout -- possibly due to a number of factors, including the cold weather. “I’ve been...
WALA-TV FOX10
Rosedown Designs releasing new products just in time for Mardi Gras
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rosedown Designs, located in Daphne, wants to help you get ready for the Mardi Gras season! They are excited to announce new products and projects they have going on. They are proud to sell many different handmade products. These are created by their owner, Kendyll Robinson,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bagel Boy features ‘The Classic’ & ‘Spicy Boy’
Alex with Bagel Boy in Foley stops by Studio 10 to feature two of their signature bagels- the ‘Classic’ and the ‘Spicy Boy’. The Classic features a plain bagel, spicy Duke’s mayo, two fried eggs, 2 pieces Wright’s hickory smoked bacon, and sharp cheddar cheese.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested in connection with burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man they say burglarized a storage facility. Mobile police spotted thirty-four-year-old Sammy Guerrero in the 1000 block of Lartigue Avenue in a reported stolen vehicle out of Chickasaw’s jurisdiction. During the investigation, officers determined Guerrero was responsible for a burglary at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Investigation underway after a cat is found dead with a gunshot wound on Dauphin Island
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - An investigation is underway on Dauphin Island after a cat was found shot to death. The cat was found near a church on Cadillac Avenue. According to the Dauphin Island Cat Association, “Tux” was found in a culvert pipe. Susan Dubey is a pet owner and says it’s a tragic situation.
WALA-TV FOX10
19th Annual Many More Miles Shoe Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:. Local school-age kids, runners and exercise enthusiasts may have put a lot of miles on old running shoes and shoes for all purposes, but when they are donated to the “Many More Miles” campaign, those gently used shoes will come to life again as they land on the feet of someone who really needs them.
WALA-TV FOX10
Louisiana man gets split sentence for Baldwin County rape conviction
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Louisiana man convicted of rape in Baldwin County will serve prison time. Baldwin County Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski on Wednesday handed down a 20-year split sentence for Tyler Frame of Metairie, La. Frame will serve five years in state prison, followed by five...
WALA-TV FOX10
Some folks scrambling to find eggs amidst national egg shortage
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve gone grocery shopping recently, you may have noticed fewer eggs on the shelf. If the eggs are there, they likely cost a lot more than usual. You can thank the ‘avian flu’; a sickness that is wiping out millions of chickens on poultry farms, primarily across the Midwest.
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man sentenced to life for Prichard murder captured on 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A New Orleans man convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head while she was on a 911 call will go to prison for life – but will have a chance for parole. A Mobile County Circuit Court jury in November found Terrance Martin, 33,...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alleged Walmart shooters charged in separate D’lberville murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two of the suspects arrested in the Mobile Walmart shooting last month have been charged in a murder case in D’lberville, Miss., according to police. Authorities said Darrius Rowser, 19, and Karmelo Derks, 18, are charged for first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus Craig, 36, back in September. Police said they responded to a call around 1 a.m. to the Scarlet Pearl Casino in reference to gunshots. Authorities said they arrived and found Craig dead in his vehicle around in the north parking lot where he was celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend, who was in the hotel room when he was killed.
WALA-TV FOX10
New Jersey man accused in home burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Jersey man arrested in Mobile faces five charges following an alleged burglary. Mobile police said a homeowner reported seeing Pratik Sunil Acharekar leave his home Wednesday night in the area of Bit & Spur Drive near Westminster Drive. According to police, the victim followed Acharekar until officers arrived and took Acharekar into custody.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Men’s Clinic co-owners discuss treatment options for erectile dysfunction
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Erectile dysfunction is a common problem affecting 30% of men. Brad Thornton and Chris McMeans, co-owners of the Gulf Coast Men’s Clinic, visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about how the condition can be treated. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
WALA-TV FOX10
Upcoming Project Homeless Connect event set to match homeless with array of service agencies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Derek Boulware, chief executive officer of Housing First, sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss the annual Project Homeless Connect event. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Grounds on Cody Road North in Mobile. Representatives from the county system will be on hand along with volunteer lawyers. Those dealing with homelessness will also have an opportunity to get state-issued identification and medical assistance.
WALA-TV FOX10
Jayvien Banks named MPD’s December Officer of the Month
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department named Officer Jayvien Banks as Officer of the Month for December. Banks received the award Wednesday at the Officer of the Month Luncheon sponsored by the Midtown Optimist Club and held at the Azalea City Golf Course Club,. Banks is commended for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
WALA-TV FOX10
New murder charge likely to bolster Mobile prosecutors’ Aniah’s Law argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday postponed a court hearing for a man accused in a string of violent offenses, as his legal problems continue to mount. Prosecutors had planned to present evidence against Darrius Dewayne Rowser, 19, in an attempt to keep him locked up without bail under the state’s Aniah’s Law. But following a discussion with lawyers a day after authorities in D’Iberville, Mississippi, charged Rowser with committing a murder outside of a casino, Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby agreed to reset the hearing to Thursday.
WALA-TV FOX10
2-vehicle wreck claims life of volunteer firefighter
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department firefighter Wednesday morning. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating hit a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.
