Hugh Jackman Loves Wolverine, But Not Enough to Use Steroids to Become Him

If chickens ever decided to seek revenge against all of the non-vegans and non-vegetarians of the world, Hugh Jackman would be one of their biggest targets. In a recent interview for HBO’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace , the actor recalled his process of bulking up for his role as X-Men character Wolverine —which consisted almost entirely of eating chicken and not at all using steroids.

“I just did it the old school way,” he said of getting in shape. “And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens — I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally, the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”

The trade-off for his heavy protein diet was being able to avoid the harsh steroid side effects he’d been warned of. “I love my job and I love Wolverine,” Jackman explained. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.’”

Jackman first took on the role of Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men , appearing in seven other films from the franchise from 2003 through 2017. Next year, on Nov. 8, the actor is set to reprise the role in Deadpool 3 , the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s sixth phase.

“I’ve learned you can’t rush it,” he told Wallace of preparing to shift back into gears as Wolverine. “I’ve learned that it takes time. So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway’s The Music Man] to when I start filming, and I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months.”

Jackman added: “And I’m really fit right now. There’s one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I’m fit. So, I’m healthy. I have a good place to start.”

“And apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I’m coming for you.”