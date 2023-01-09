ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Loves Wolverine, But Not Enough to Use Steroids to Become Him

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mw1PF_0k8XqVz200

If chickens ever decided to seek revenge against all of the non-vegans and non-vegetarians of the world, Hugh Jackman would be one of their biggest targets. In a recent interview for HBO’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace , the actor recalled his process of bulking up for his role as X-Men character Wolverine —which consisted almost entirely of eating chicken and not at all using steroids.

“I just did it the old school way,” he said of getting in shape. “And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens — I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally, the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”

The trade-off for his heavy protein diet was being able to avoid the harsh steroid side effects he’d been warned of. “I love my job and I love Wolverine,” Jackman explained. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.’”

Jackman first took on the role of Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men , appearing in seven other films from the franchise from 2003 through 2017. Next year, on Nov. 8, the actor is set to reprise the role in Deadpool 3 , the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s sixth phase.

“I’ve learned you can’t rush it,” he told Wallace of preparing to shift back into gears as Wolverine. “I’ve learned that it takes time. So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway’s The Music Man] to when I start filming, and I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months.”

Jackman added: “And I’m really fit right now. There’s one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I’m fit. So, I’m healthy. I have a good place to start.”

“And apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I’m coming for you.”

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart

The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
Rolling Stone

Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon Go From Lovers to Friends to Something Else in ‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer

Friends to lovers is a tried and true romantic comedy trope. But in the trailer for Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon – rom-com royalty, really – flip the script, going from lovers to friends with the potential for something more to bubble to the surface. Arriving on the streaming platform on February 10, the film follows Kutcher’s Peter and Witherspoon’s Debbie as they swap lives for long enough to realize that their emotions are more complicated than they may have realized. Two decades before Your Place or Mine takes place, Peter and Debbie’s chance...
Rolling Stone

‘Are You Free Tonight?’ Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson’s Cozy Texts Leak

Leaked text messages between Fox News host Tucker Carlson and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have shed light on the relationship between two of the far right’s most notorious figureheads. The messages, obtained by HuffPost, provide a partial snapshot of the pair’s interactions in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and the extent to which Jones felt comfortable petitioning Carlson for his personal PR needs. The messages span a time period between September 2019 and May 2020. They are part of a massive trove of communications from the conspiracy theorist that was accidentally forwarded by his lawyers to the prosecution...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lite 98.7

Look Inside Pete Davidson’s “Disgusting” $1.29 Million NY Condo

No comedian had a bigger 2022 than Pete Davidson. He left SNL, started dating Kim Kardashian, starred in a slasher movie, got in a very public feud with Kanye West, split up with Kim, is possibly dating Emily Ratajkowski, and ended up one of the top 10 most Googled celebrities of the year. He also listed his “disgusting” apartment for sale – his word, not mine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

The Messy 2023 Golden Globes Failed to Justify Its Existence

If the Golden Globes airs on a weeknight and no one watches it, does it still matter? That was the question posed when the Oscars’ boozy cousin returned to television on Tuesday evening after a one-year absence. The awards show, a cash cow for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — a strange band of international journalists from obscure publications with loose ethics who love asking celebrities for autographs and pictures at press junkets to the puzzlement of nearly everyone else — was booted from the airwaves last year, and only announced its awards via Twitter, in rather embarrassing fashion, following a series...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

50 Cent Spurred to Apologize to Megan Thee Stallion Due to Tory Lanez’s Jail Call

In an interview with radio host Big Boy, 50 Cent attempted to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion for making light of and perpetuating the idea that she had lied about being shot by Canadian artist Tory Lanez. Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan last month and awaits sentencing.  In an unwieldy conversation — where Big Boy implied he would encourage Oprah Winfrey to be unfaithful in a hypothetical relationship between the two of them and 50 Cent described Gabrielle Union’s recent revelations about a “dysfunctional” marriage prior to her relationship with Dwyane Wade as “hoe shit” — the New...
Rolling Stone

Lisa Marie Presley, Singer and the Only Child of Elvis, Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the singer whose blues-tinged voice carried across three albums and only child of Elvis Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” The announcement came just hours after her mother had confirmed she was rushed to a local hospital earlier Thursday. Presley had suffered cardiac arrest at her...
CALABASAS, CA
Rolling Stone

Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights

Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
Rolling Stone

Saweetie Will Bring Icy Flare to Heated ‘Bel-Air’ Drama in Season 2 Guest Cameo

The culture shock Will experienced when he made the move from West Philadelphia to a gated mansion in Los Angeles wouldn’t phase Saweetie for a second. The rapper is set to ease into the drama series Bel-Air when it returns to Peacock on Feb. 23 for a second season, making a cameo as herself in the first episode. Saweetie made her acting debut in 2021 as the cold-hearted fashion designer Indigo in the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish starring Yara Shahidi. Appearing as herself, she won’t really be acting, but it’ll be a change of pace from her past appearances on Wild...
Rolling Stone

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans ‘Latinx’ From Use in State Government

Sarah Huckabee Sanders banned the word “Latinx” from official use in the state government within hours of being sworn in as the new governor of Arkansas. The ban was of seven executive orders she made right after taking the oath on her first day in office, which ranged from targeting critical race theory to an immediate freeze on new government hiring. Sanders, a Republican, cited a 2020 Pew Research report that found that 3 percent of the Hispanic population nationwide uses the term describe themselves. She also cited the Real Academia Española, a Madrid-based cultural institution that maintains the Spanish language, which...
ARKANSAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty in Vermont Burglary Case, No Jail Time

Ezra Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass Friday following a plea deal stemming from an incident where the actor was accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighboring home in Vermont. Miller was previously being charged with both burglary into an occupied home and petit larceny, and faced a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $1,000 maximum fine if convicted of the felony. However, as part of the plea deal, those charges were dropped and replaced by a new charge of misdemeanor unlawful trepass. Prosecutors requested that Miller face 89 to 90 days in a suspended sentence,...
VERMONT STATE
Rolling Stone

Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
Rolling Stone

Mel Brooks Reveals All-Star Ensemble That Will Tell More ‘History of the World’

Over 40 years after Mel Brooks had the presence of mind to title his epic 1981 comedy History of the World, Part I, the film’s sequel is finally set for release with a similarly all-star ensemble and factually loose portrayal of historic events.  As opposed to its predecessor — which crammed centuries into 90 minutes  — History of the World, Part II will be a four-night event, kicking of March 6 on Hulu.  Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes and Brooks himself lead the cast, which also includes Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen (as Noah, of “The Ark” fame), Zazie Beatz, Dove...
Rolling Stone

Lorde’s Sister Indy Drops Nostalgic New Single ‘Hometown’

Indy, the New Zealand-born singer and younger sister of Lorde, has released her latest single, “Hometown,” off her upcoming debut EP. “‘Hometown’ is about the memories from my teen years in suburbia that I’ll never forget,” the singer born India Yelich-O’Connor said of the track in a statement. “This song is very nostalgic for me, as it makes me think of driving through the suburbs, taking the long way to go past an ex’s house. Returning from the big city and staying at your parent’s.” Indy added that she wrote the song at Ryan Tedder’s house “sitting on the floor playing...
Rolling Stone

Elizabeth Warren Endorses Porter’s Bid to Oust 89-Year-Old Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s colleagues aren’t waiting for her to formally announce her retirement from the U.S. Senate before backing would-be successors: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has put her “full support” behind Rep. Katie Porter, the Orange Country-area lawmaker and Warren protégé running to replace the 89-year-old California senator. “Katie delivers because she’s smart and she has a backbone made out of steel,” Warren said in her endorsement. “She is exactly who Californians need as their next Senator.” Warren’s early embrace of Porter’s candidacy is a de facto snub of Feinstein, but also a reflection of Warren and Porter’s decades-long personal and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Coolidge’s Dreams Were Once ‘Fizzled Out By Life.’ Now She’s the Star of the Golden Globes

Throughout the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony, a few women who took the stage to accept their trophies used their time in front of all of their peers to express relief at knowing that, despite their age, they could still be winners — and that women and their talents don’t come with an expiration date. For Jennifer Coolidge, 61, her win had been a long time coming, but part of her had already accepted that it wasn’t in the cards. “I just want you all to know that I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what...
Rolling Stone

Five Decades Later, John Fogerty Finally Gains Ownership of CCR Catalog

One of the most infamous and tragic copyright struggles in the history of the music industry has finally been resolved as John Fogerty has gained the publishing rights to his Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, purchasing a majority stake in the catalog from Concord. “As of this January, I own my own songs again. This is something I thought would never be a possibility,” Fogerty said in a statement. “After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I...
Rolling Stone

Meek Mill Granted Pardon By Pennsylvania Governor

Meek Mill had a lot to celebrate after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf pardoned him for drug and weapon possession charges from 15 years ago. On Thursday, Mill shared a photo of Wolf’s official pardon, which expunges the charges from his criminal record. “Thankyall. I’m only gone do more for my community on God!” Meek wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the gubernatorial pardon. The official document — which Mill slightly redacted — states that he’s “fully pardoned” for the crimes. “I got pardoned today …, I’m taking things really far from being a trench baby!” Mill added on Twitter. Mill first...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

100K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy