Imperial Valley Pastor, Wife Sentenced in Fraud Case

Mega Millions now has the second largest jackpot in its history. Friday’s drawing will be worth at least $1.35 billion. That’s a lot of money and you’ll be able to keep more of it if you win in California. That’s because California does not tax lottery jackpots. The Federal government will take their share, no matter where you live, but there are 8 states that don’t take a share, allowing you to keep the most money.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO