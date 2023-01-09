Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Bank earnings fail to impress investors as recession worries rise
JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and asset management giant BlackRock posted results that topped Wall Street's forecasts Friday, but investors were nonetheless a little disappointed at first. Trading was choppy, with most bank stocks falling at the open before rebounding. Shares of JPMorgan Chase were up about 2.5% in...
Albany Herald
Stocks Edge Higher, JPMorgan, Tesla, Boeing, Delta Air Lines- Five Things To Know
Stock futures drift higher, yields slide, with earnings on deck; JPMorgan leads bank earnings parade with growth outlook in focus; Tesla shares slump after another round of U.S. Price cuts; Boeing 737 Max makes first flight in China since 2019 grounding and Delta Air Lines earnings lead optimistic U.S. carriers.
Albany Herald
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo: Trading the Bank Stocks on the Earnings Reports
Investors have had a busy week and will likely want the long three-day holiday weekend to recoup. That’s to digest the monthly inflation report on Thursday and the bank-earnings kickoff on Friday.
Albany Herald
Surging egg prices mean record profits for largest US egg producer
A spike in egg prices has squeezed customers. But even with rising costs of its own, the leading US egg supplier has found that it can make even more money out of every egg. The egg shortage has enabled record quarterly profits and sales at Cal-Maine Foods, the largest producer and distributor of eggs in the United States. The company produces brands such as Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, Egg-Land's Best and Land O' Lakes eggs.
