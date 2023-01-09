Hashrate Index has released its 2022 Bitcoin Mining Year In Review, an extensive report on the mining industry and markets surrounding it. 2022 was a difficult year for Bitcoin mining, with the bear market leading to a hashprice all-time low, bankruptcies and losses for miners. Despite this, hash rate still grew 41%, and Bitcoin mining still generated nearly double the rewards compared to the previous three years. The report covers all of these topics and more in detail.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO