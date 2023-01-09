Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
Luxor’s Hashrate Index 2022 Mining Year In Review Shows Bitcoin’s Resilience
Hashrate Index has released its 2022 Bitcoin Mining Year In Review, an extensive report on the mining industry and markets surrounding it. 2022 was a difficult year for Bitcoin mining, with the bear market leading to a hashprice all-time low, bankruptcies and losses for miners. Despite this, hash rate still grew 41%, and Bitcoin mining still generated nearly double the rewards compared to the previous three years. The report covers all of these topics and more in detail.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Samsung Asset Management To Launch Bitcoin ETF In Hong Kong: Report
Samsung Asset Management is launching a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Hong Kong. The Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF (3135:HK) seeks to obtain a performance similar to spot BTC by investing in bitcoin futures products listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), according to a report by Fortune Korea. Cointelegraph also reported the news earlier on Thursday.
bitcoinmagazine.com
This Year, Bitcoiners Should Quit Their Twitter Addictions
This is an opinion editorial by Mark Maraia, a professional development author and Bitcoin researcher. I’ve been studying Bitcoin since 2020 and I’ve noticed there is a strong, vibrant community on Twitter. In fact, “Bitcoin Twitter” is virtually its own “country” that exists online.
Comments / 0