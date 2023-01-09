Read full article on original website
Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier
When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Sore throat, runny nose no longer common COVID symptoms
KSNF/KODE — With new COVID strains striking at regular intervals and the symptoms related to the infection also changing over time, it is now hard to identify the disease. As the cases rise this winter, several studies have identified a new symptom of the coronavirus that is completely different from those existing already like runny […]
New quiz can help reveal if your child is has autism with 95% accuracy
A NEW quiz can help reveal if your child has autism and experts says it's 95 per cent effective. Parents who think their little ones might be struggling can refer to the 33 questions to garner information on their child's condition, experts in Ohio, US state. The NHS states that...
healthcareguys.com
How To Reduce Manual Data Entry Risks In Healthcare in 2023?
Healthcare data are becoming more numerous and diverse. According to a study, due to Covid-19, telehealth service acceptance increased over the past two years to 38 times their pre-COVID levels, necessitating the need for patients and physicians to have immediate access to vital medical data. However, even after massive technological...
psychologytoday.com
Hearing Voices? You’re Not Alone
Voice-hearing is fairly common outside of the clinical context. Somewhere bewteen 5 and 15 percent of the general population will have a voice-hearing experience. Negative cultural stereotypes may contribute to the perceived unplesantness of clinical voice hearing. Auditory hallucinations, including hearing voices, are one of the hallmarks of schizophrenia, as...
Healthline
Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms
Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
Medical News Today
Mild serotonin syndrome symptoms and treatment
Serotonin syndrome is a potentially serious drug reaction. In the early stages of this reaction, people may experience mild serotonin syndrome, which causes symptoms such as tremors, dizziness, and headache. Serotonin syndrome, or serotonin toxicity, happens when a person takes medications that increase serotonin to a dangerously high level. For...
Coping With Nicotine Withdrawal Symptoms
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Giving up nicotine can be a brutal experience that can include everything from physical symptoms, such as headache and nausea, to mood issues, including irritability, anxiety and depression. Yet, it is still possible to get through nicotine withdrawal symptoms with a good plan...
healthcareguys.com
What to Expect in the 2023 Dental Practice: Trends and Innovations!
Dentistry is an ever-evolving field, and over the last decade, we have seen a host of new technologies and techniques that have revolutionized the way we practice. As we head into 2023, there are several new trends and innovations on the horizon that are. From cutting-edge technologies to advances in patient experience, there is a lot to look forward to in the coming year. While the dental industry has made and is set to make numerous strides to improve customer experience and dental practice, we have picked out the top trends you need to know about.
healthcareguys.com
Scaling Away Dental Issues: What You Need to Know
Taking good care of your teeth is essential to having a healthy and beautiful smile. However, dental visit avoidance is one of the most common habits among adults due to oral health problems that can be uncomfortable and embarrassing. Scaling away these concerns may seem daunting, but getting ahead of any issues can help ensure more comfortable check-ups and confident grins in the future. With so much information, it’s hard to know where to start – fear not! Read on for a comprehensive guide on scaling away dental worries and knowing what to look for when taking proper care of your mouth.
MedicalXpress
Simple spray could keep COVID away
What if preventing respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and influenza could be as easy as a quick spritz of nasal spray every morning?. Numerous bacteria and viruses, including those that cause COVID-19 and influenza, enter the body through the lungs when people breathe, resulting in illness. Johns Hopkins engineers have created thin, thread-like strands of molecules called supramolecular filaments that are designed to be sprayed into the nose, blocking those harmful viruses from entering the lungs.
healthcareguys.com
How to Deal With the Financial Burden of Cancer Recurrence
Cancer is, unfortunately, one of the most financially demanding diseases in the world. And it can be overwhelming for both the patient and the caretaker. While medical facilities work to make healthcare more accessible, in some areas, terminal illness is still financially damaging. Treatments, scans, medicine, and hospice care can easily overturn your budget and put you in debt.
healthcareguys.com
Onlay vs Crown — What to Choose, When, and Why
Crown vs Onlay — what do you pick and why? This is one of the most common questions in dentistry, and while the answer to it might be straightforward when you get to the bottom of it, it’s still manifold enough to warrant some kind of elaboration. Today, we’re looking at the pros and cons of both dental crowns and Onlays, seeing who needs them, and comparing them in regards to longevity.
healthcareguys.com
What To Expect During Your First Pregnancy Ultrasound
Pregnancy is one of the most exciting times in a woman’s life. But it can also be overwhelming, especially the first ultrasound. The first ultrasound is a big moment for any expectant parent. It’s when you’ll get to see your little one for the first time and hear a heartbeat.
Good news for long Covid sufferers
Vaccinated people, in particular, were at lower risk of breathing difficulties. The post Good news for long Covid sufferers appeared first on Talker.
verywellmind.com
What Is Precipitated Withdrawal?
Unlike withdrawals from substance dependencies, precipitated withdrawal is caused by the use of medication and not the deprivation of a substance. Another key difference between precipitated withdrawal and typical withdrawal is that the latter occurs gradually while the former can occur suddenly. The sudden onset of symptoms can be a frightening experience.
Millions continue to go without essential medications in midst of nationwide shortage
(LOOTPRESS) – Patients throughout the nation continue living in uncertainty as extended wait times for essential medications impact millions. Hundreds of medications remain in demand as an going nationwide shortage, the effects of which began to be felt over the summer, seems to be continuing indefinitely. The initial patients...
Illicit Drugs That Have Medicinal Benefits
A growing body of research supports a variety of possible health benefits related to therapeutic illicit drug use, despite its risks. Here are a few examples.
