Lambertville, NJ

Paterson, NJ school district to go mask-optional starting next week

PATERSON — District officials have announced that starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, all public schools will go mask-optional for students, teachers, staff, and visitors. A letter from schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer to staff and parents sent on Friday said her decision to make masks optional again is based on district data, data from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, and consultation with the City of Paterson’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Paul Persaud.
PATERSON, NJ
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
4 adults charged in knife fight at Sayreville, NJ school

SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Life saving cardiovascular care expands at Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, NJ

It's important to do everything that you can to take care of your heart, whatever's happened, whatever shape you're in, taking care of the ticker is literally life changing. The hospital tag-team efforts across the Southern Market of Hackensack Meridian Health have made it a part of their mission to continue to find ways to expand care, access to care, and ensuring that patients can feel comfortable coming to any facility in Ocean County and Monmouth County, and in this case, as it relates to cardiovascular procedures.
BRICK, NJ
Construction Begins on Residential Opportunities For Veterans in Ocean County, New Jersey

Personally, I think that anyone who is a "veteran" should be entitled to certain benefits above non-veteran citizens. The men and women who gave of themselves to protect us here at home should get extra attention when they are done with their tour of duty. The members of our armed forces are protecting us at home, we should protect them when they return home. That's my personal opinion. So when I see projects in our communities for veterans I am in full support.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Cops treated for fentanyl after Camden County, NJ drug bust

Police officers serving a warrant for the possession and manufacturing of drugs had to be treated for exposure to fentanyl on Thursday. Five men were charged and taken into custody at an apartment on Harrison Avenue in Collingswood and a home on Eden Hollow Lane, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
