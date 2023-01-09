Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Interview: Rob Roskopp on Skateboarding, the Syndicate, & Leaving Santa Cruz
Rob Roskopp and Rich Novak co-founded Santa Cruz Bicycles in 1993, with the three-inch-travel Tazmon full-suspension bike being their first model in a time when the hardtail was still most riders' go-to choice. Since then there have been countless new bikes, a wildly successful and consistent World Cup team, a growing company, and even a few mistakes. We sat down with Rob to talk about all that and more, including how Pon Holdings came into the picture and his departure from Santa Cruz, which you can listen to on the Pinkbike podcast.
Pinkbike.com
Madison Saracen Development Team Returns for 2023
In an exciting move, Madison Saracen is bringing back its Development Team with three young riders for the 2023 season to help nurture the UK’s next generation of mountain bikers. The team will return with George Madley racing in Youth, Felix Griffiths as a first year Youth and Liv...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Racing Fort William World Cup as an Underdog
Back in May we followed Dutch downhiller Tristan Botteram as he headed to Fort William for the 2nd round of the 2022 DH World Cup season to document and share the hard work and love that goes into racing as a privateer. With top riders battling it out for podium...
Pinkbike.com
Saracen Launches 2023 Range of Downhill, Trail & Jump Bikes
After a few years where actually getting bikes to sell has been most of the fun for bike brands everywhere, Saracen is back with its 2023 range and it’s a pretty damn good effort if we do say ourselves. Whether you’re a downhill racer, downcountry enthusiast, bike park frequenter or just like getting both wheels off the ground, there’s a bike for you.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Our Favourite Daily Driver Bikes Of 2022
From clapped out hardtails to carbon race machines, we loved getting to meet some of you and checking out your rides in our Daily Driver Bike Checks video series. Where should we head to next? Look out for us at the trails as we continue this series into 2023. For...
Pinkbike.com
The Pinkbike Podcast: Enduro World Cup Racing, New Tech, & Will Bike Prices Go Back Down?
There's been plenty of change over the last twelve months and 2023 isn't looking any different, especially when it comes to racing. The Enduro World Series has transformed into the 'UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup' or EDR for short, and there are format tweaks and rule updates to boot, along with plenty of question marks. Today's episode sees us make some EDR predictions, go over all the new gear and bikes that might be released in the coming year, and talk about how supply chain issues and bike pricing might change.
Pinkbike.com
Orbea Launches New Factory XC Team
Orbea has announced a new Factory XC program for 2023 set to take on World Cup and Stage racing. The team will feature Anne Tauber, Pierre de Froidmont and David Campos in Elites with Luca Martin taking on the U23 races. I am incredibly happy to be part of the...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Carson Storch in 'Electric Beaver'
'Electric Beaver' is a project that stemmed from our collected passion of moving dirt. Thank you to Josh and the whole Venti family for allowing me the opportunity to build a dream line. It was a challenging build, I had a lot of help along the way, and it is so rewarding now that it's finished and this video is out! The long term goal of this project is to have it live on, so keep your eyes peeled for future endeavors that include this line....
