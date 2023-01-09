The home of the Miami Heat has yet another name: Miami-Dade Arena. That will be the temporary moniker for the building where the NBA team plays its home games, while the search for a more permanent naming-rights partner commences. The Heat and Miami-Dade County announced the new name Friday, two days after a bankruptcy court terminated the county’s naming rights deal with collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A county official had said earlier in the week that it would be referred to as “the Arena,” though those plans quickly changed. “Effective immediately, Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat have agreed that, until such time as...

