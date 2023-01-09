Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
QB Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for Miami Dolphins' playoff game vs. Buffalo Bills
MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play in the team’s playoff game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, coach Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday. Tagovailoa has not been cleared by doctors to resume football activities on the field with his teammates after his second documented concussion from Christmas Day.
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Despite the Green Bay Packers' sometimes uninspired play in 2022, fans turned out in large numbers to watch the team at Lambeau Field. Lambeau averaged 78,075 paying fans per game, compared to 77,991 the year before, and the most since 2017's average of 78,093. The highest average all-time was 78,414 in 2015, when the Packers were 10-6 and finished second to the Vikings in the NFC North. Total attendance for eight regular-season games this season was 624,599.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets odds, picks and predictions
The Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-26-2) Thursday at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Hurricanes were dropped 5-3 at...
Derek Carr says goodbye to Las Vegas Raiders after benching, amid trade report
Derek Carr essentially said goodbye to the Las Vegas Raiders organization on Thursday morning. The message came as report from NFL Network surfaced that Las Vegas is "evaluating" Carr's trade market. Carr posted a lengthy message on social media to thank Raiders fans and to say bye to the only...
Bears GM Ryan Poles doesn't regret Chase Claypool trade
When the Chicago Bears traded their 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for receiver Chase Claypool, no one was expecting a breakout performance coming in learning a new offense. But they did expect Claypool to have an impact in Chicago's offense. That didn't happen. Claypool didn't have the end...
NFL announces 2023 Pro Bowl competitions: Dodgeball, golf driving contest, QB passing challenge
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL announced all eight skills competitions for its revamped Pro Bowl week on Wednesday. Five of the events will be Feb. 2 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the headquarters for the Las Vegas Raiders. Those will be televised but not open to the public.
Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Rockets (10-31) battle the Sacramento Kings (22-18) Friday. Tip from Golden 1 Center is set for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rockets vs. Kings odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Rockets lost to the Sacramento Kings 135-115 Wednesday,...
Miami Heat home arena gets temporary name after FTX collapse
The home of the Miami Heat has yet another name: Miami-Dade Arena. That will be the temporary moniker for the building where the NBA team plays its home games, while the search for a more permanent naming-rights partner commences. The Heat and Miami-Dade County announced the new name Friday, two days after a bankruptcy court terminated the county’s naming rights deal with collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A county official had said earlier in the week that it would be referred to as “the Arena,” though those plans quickly changed. “Effective immediately, Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat have agreed that, until such time as...
NFL Up Vote: Are the Buffalo Bills destined for the Super Bowl?
The NFL Up Vote crew debates if the Buffalo Bills finally get over the playoff hump and reach the Super Bowl this postseason.
Is Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson key for Steve Wilks' candidacy with Panthers?
Ben Johnson may not be the only important Johnson in the Carolina Panthers' search for a new head coach. Almost as soon as Matt Rhule was sent packing back in October, owner David Tepper began researching offensive-minded possibilities for the opening. And now it shows-as seven of the eight known candidates have earned much of their money coaching up that side of the ball.
NFL Up Vote: Are Seahawks playing with house money against 49ers?
Our NFL Up Vote crew debates if Seattle is playing with house money against a heavily favored 49ers team on Saturday.
