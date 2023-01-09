Seahawks NFC West Watch: Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury

The Seattle Seahawks are watching from afar as the Arizona Cardinals participate in "Black Monday."

As the Seattle Seahawks march into the playoffs, they get to watch as most of the rest of the league begins offseason preparations.

This includes the Arizona Cardinals, as Seattle's NFC West rival wasted no time getting down to business on "Black Monday," as the team fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing 4-13 season.

Arizona's general manager Steve Keim is also out, as he's stepping down due to health concerns.

The Seahawks contributed to Arizona's poor record, as they swept the season series with the Cardinals and did so in convincing fashion. Seattle won the first meeting at Lumen Field, 19-9, as the Seahawks didn't allow an offensive touchdown.

The second meeting saw the Seahawks win 31-21 at State Farm Stadium behind a pair of rushing touchdowns from rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.

But aside from these two losses, it was still an abysmal year for the Cardinals. They started off the season with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins being suspended for the first six games before having both tight end Zach Ertz and quarterback Kyler Murray suffer season-ending ACL injuries.

The Cardinals ended the campaign on a seven-game losing streak and will now aim to be the Cinderella that the Seahawks have been this season.

Seattle visits the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT.

