NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Vikings Rumors: Jefferson’s Contract, Donatell in 2023, & Upcoming Cuts
Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we discuss the upcoming Justin Jefferson extension, Ed Donatell potentially returning in 2023, and which Vikings players could be getting to the end of their purple careers.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isn’t Even Close)
For the 31st time in 62 seasons, the Minnesota Vikings are heading to the playoffs. They hold the NFC's No.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Former Vikings QB and NFL MVP “Convinced” the Giants Will Upset Minnesota
The NFL playoffs are about to begin, and everyone is coming out with their predictions for how things will end
Justin Jefferson Has Been Voted an All-Pro by His Peers
For the first time in the league’s history, the NFL has decided to give players a say in who should be selected as All-Pro. And, of course, Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been voted to the first Players’ All-Pro team. He was joined by Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders as the two wide receivers.
Jefferson Lands His First Award of the 2022 Season
This season no player for the Minnesota Vikings was better than wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Racking up yardage by the
Bradbury, Lynch Practice in Full on Thursday
On Wednesday, Garrett Bradbury made his much-anticipated return to the practice field following a back injury that had kept him
Questions Answered: Bradbury’s Status, Defense in the Playoffs, New Playoff Rules
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 12th edition, addressed in
NFL Playoff Picks for All 6 Wild Card Games
The regular season has concluded, but that doesn't mean the picks are done. In fact, if anything, they've just become
Cincinnati's Chidobe Awuzie: How do the 12-4 Bengals not have one AP All-Pro?
As the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their Wild Card round playoff game Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, they learned that they didn't have anyone named Friday to the AP All-Pro team. That didn't sit well with many Cincinnati fans reacting on social media, in addition to injured Bengals defensive...
Final Vikings Injury Report: O-Line Good News, Uncertainty Among Defensive Backs
We've received some good news throughout the week regarding the roster's health, especially up front. The final Vikings injury report
The Vikings’ Offensive Line Reinforcements are Arriving at the Right Time
The word from yesterday’s practice and injury report is that the Vikings’ offensive line may be getting some much-needed reinforcements. As we all know by now, Brian O’Neill has been lost for the season due to an achilles tear. It’s a brutal bit of news for both the player and the team. O’Neill is one of the league’s foremost tackles, a player who quietly provides stellar play for his squad.
Vikings Salary Cap Gets a Paltry Boost
Things are pretty snug for the Vikings salary cap. Unfortunately, the carry over from this season's budget isn't going to
