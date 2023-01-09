I read the article “Lima Aquatic Center in motion” in The Lima News on Jan. 11. It sounds like a facility that will be well-used. I’m also glad that it’s fully funded. The article states, “The new pool will replace the beloved Schoonover Pool that closed in 2020 and never reopened.” All who live in the “Schoonoverhood” were not surprised that it didn’t reopen. Further stated, “Repairs would cost over $1 million, and the city decided to build something new.”

