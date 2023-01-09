Read full article on original website
Lima News
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Jonathon Burns, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and 10 days in the Allen County Jail for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of them.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 5
JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, was granted a foreclosure from Edwin L. Suter, Ottawa, and Lou A. Suter, Ottawa, in the amount of $17,854.98, plus interest and costs. Jan. 3. Freedom Mortgage Corp., Fishers, Ind., was granted a foreclosure from Bernadette F. Bear, Cloverdale, in the amount of...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 6-11
Ariana E. Daily, 31, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 3 days jail. 3 days suspended. $250 fine. Pedro J. Marquez, 21, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Julia M. Martin, 36, of Saginaw, Mi, found guilty of OVI....
Lima News
Police calls
500 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a robbery Tuesday. 2300 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday. 500 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday. 700 block of North Jackson Street,...
Lima News
Births
Jan. 9 — Sydney Evans and Nathan Lange, Delphos, girl; Brittany and Josh Hutchinson, Lima, girl; Amanda and Jordan Moreo, Spencerville, girl. Jan. 10 — Ash Dameron and Hunter French, Lima, boy; Kylie Fuhrhop and Chris Compton, Lima, boy; Katelyn and Austin Sloan, Wapakoneta, boy. Jan. 11 —...
Lima News
City to host mowers’ info meeting
LIMA — The City of Lima will be hosting a mowing expo from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The event will be held at Lima Senior High Cafeteria, 1 Spartan Way, Lima. The goal of the event is to give information to contractors before the mowing season.
Lima News
Bringing him home: Missing Lima WWII airman found
LIMA — The images of flag-draped coffins bringing deceased soldiers home from war can often bring out intense emotion, especially from members of the military and their families. However, as grief-filled as those moments can be, losing a soldier and not having a body to lay to rest can add even more pain and heartache for families.
Lima News
Letter: A case for repairing Schoonover Pool
I read the article “Lima Aquatic Center in motion” in The Lima News on Jan. 11. It sounds like a facility that will be well-used. I’m also glad that it’s fully funded. The article states, “The new pool will replace the beloved Schoonover Pool that closed in 2020 and never reopened.” All who live in the “Schoonoverhood” were not surprised that it didn’t reopen. Further stated, “Repairs would cost over $1 million, and the city decided to build something new.”
Lima News
School delays for Thursday, Jan. 12
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Thursday:. Ada schools: Two-hour delay. Bath schools: Two-hour delay. Bluffton schools: Two-hour delay. Crestview schools: Two-hour delay. Delphos schools: Two-hour delay. Delphos St. John’s schools: Two-hour delay. Hardin Northern schools: Two-hour delay. Lima Central Catholic: Two-hour delay,...
Lima News
Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center hosts café conversations
LIMA — Mercy Health-St.Rita’s Medical Center has introduced a new program known as Café Conversations. The hope is to focus on improving the health and wellness of community members. Café Conversations will be held once a month from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Mercy Health Café...
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Lima News
Real Wheels: Studebaker … something different
OTTOVILLE – Don Dunbar considers himself to be lucky to own a 1958 Studebaker. The vehicle met all of the criteria the 82-year-old Ottoville man had when he went car shopping two years ago. There was no rust on the body and the interior was clean. The car also...
Lima News
Boys basketball: Lima Senior unable to hold off Findlay
LIMA — Findlay weathered the storm early and found smooth sailing in the second half on its way to a 47-36 boys basketball win at Lima Senior on Friday night. The Trojans (10-3, 6-1 Three Rivers Athletic Conference) fell behind very early, led 23-20 at halftime and were in control most of the second half as Lima Senior dropped to 5-4 overall and 3-4 in the TRAC.
Lima News
Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf turns back Bath
BATH TOWNSHIP — Veteran Ottawa-Glandorf girls basketball head coach Troy Yant had an idea of what to expect when his team invaded Bath Thursday night for a key Western Buckeye League showdown. However, Yant realized it wasn’t going to be easy to overcome. Bath’s 2-3 zone kept Ottawa-Glandorf...
Lima News
Youth employment program kicks off
LIMA — The next generation is preparing to lead the way. The City of Lima has kicked off the GenNext program for young adults ages 16-24. Any young adult who lives in the City and does not have a post-secondary degree is encouraged to apply. The program will provide a paid internship to those interested in learning about a specific field.
Lima News
Two “Lima guys” snag coveted GA positions
Tyler Ulis and Tre Cobbs first met years ago as very young teammates playing midget league football together on the “Sharks” here in Lima. But it would be basketball that would chart their future. The childhood friends recently landed on the coaching staffs of two prestigious college basketball...
