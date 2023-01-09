Ch ch ch, ah ah ah, or ki ki ki, ma ma ma. The most chilling six syllables in the history of horror film. No matter which side of the pronunciation debate you are on, the eerie whisper immediately brings to mind one Jason Voorhees, the slasher icon of the Friday the 13th films, who has done more to instill friggatriskaidekaphobia, the fear of Friday the 13th, in the hearts of people than any cracked mirror or black cat (unless you count Church from Pet Sematary... that's one freaky cat). You know his story: drowned in Crystal Lake in 1957 due to camp counselors more interested in sex than safety, appears at the end of the first film, kills, picks up a goalie mask in Friday the 13th: Part III, kills some more, dies, lives again, kill kill kill, visits Broadway, goes to hell, goes to space, stab stab stab, fights fellow horror icon Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), and gets rebooted. Just your average, run-of-the-mill life, documented over the course of 12 films. With rumors that a 13th entry in the franchise could be on its way in 2023 (the latest of many similar rumors, but there is a Friday the 13th in October 2023...), let's take a look at the posters that heralded Jason's many, many returns, from worst to first.

