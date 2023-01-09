Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Google Searches By People Atlanta In 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit these places if you haven't already.
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
Some metro Atlanta school districts closed Friday in wake of storm
School district administrators cancel in-person instruction to allow crews to repair storm damage.
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:. 1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.
sheenmagazine.com
Atlanta Physician & Philanthropist Is Hosting A Free, Star-Studded Women’s Wellness Virtual Summit — The Deets & Her Advice for 2023
Start your year off right, and tune in to the free and highly anticipated “Girl, Get Ready” Virtual Wellness Summit starting on January 13th! Founded by Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin, widely known as Dr. Jada, this Wellness Summit boasts some of the top experts across many disciplines, plus dozens of topics to explore and enjoy. Some of the guests include, Bravo TV’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Jackie Walters, Master Abundant Love & Life Coach Rebecca Lynn Pope, Celebrity Stylist Sudi Spence, and many more!
WXIA 11 Alive
11Alive Thunder Truck in Griffin
11Alive Thunder truck is on the road in Griffin. Major structural damage has been reported at Hobby Lobby and Walmart in the area.
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Here's how much they won.
‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past
A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents. “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
An RV from the Georgia Aquarium caught fire on a busy interstate in Clayton County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin
Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
WMAZ
Overnight curfew issued in Griffin following powerful storms | Live updates
ATLANTA — North Georgia was under an enhanced risk, Level 3 out of 5, for severe weather for Thursday, Jan. 12. Georgians experienced damaging winds up to 60 mph along with the possibility of a few tornadoes. The NWS will be out to survey storm damage and investigate reports of possible tornados Friday.
wabe.org
Young Thug’s RICO trial now underway in Fulton County
The Grammy-award-winning rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, has remained in jail since May 2022. On Wednesday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Journalist George Chidi told program host Rose Scott that the Atlanta rapper is facing several charges connected to drug trafficking and weapons –but his primary charge is racketeering.
2 women robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Midtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after two woman were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart Tuesday night in Midtown. Just after 9 p.m., officers were called after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of 17th Street and Peachtree Street. The woman told police she was robbed after trying to start her car.
Gold Dome: At-risk apartment tenants need your help
For the past year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has documented the alarming and dangerous conditions in hundreds of ...
WSB-TV Installs World’s Most Advanced Radar
ATLANTA,None — Channel 2 Action News is taking storm tracking to a whole new level with a cutting edge radar that’s the first of its kind in Georgia and only the second in the world. Severe Weather Team 2 chief meteorologist Glenn Burns oversaw the installation of the...
Comments / 0