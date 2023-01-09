Read full article on original website
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion business
Landlords at a property in Bristol, Virginia, are suing to terminate the lease of their new tenant after they discovered that they unwittingly rented their building to Bristol Women’s Health, an abortion business.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s grad program had access to ‘crime lab’ with camera streams: insider
Bryan Kohberger's Ph.D. program at WSU maintains access to a "crime lab" database of bodycam videos and live streams from security cameras, a source says.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
Best Hospital In Virginia
If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
'I didn't think it was real': 9-year-old girl finds huge megalodon tooth at Maryland beach
Molly Sampson, who's been shark-tooth hunting since age 1, was looking for teeth on Christmas Day in Maryland when she found a 5-inch megalodon tooth.
6-year-old used mom's gun to shoot Virginia teacher; police reveal heroic actions following shot
Police in Newport News, Virginia released additional details about the shooting that injured 25-year-old first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner last week, including that the gun used by the 6-year-old was legally purchased by his mother.
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
Tiktok will be prohibited on state systems under Cooper order
North Carolina joined Wisconsin this week to become the latest states to restrict the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats under pressure from state Republicans to enact a ban, cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security when issuing orders on Thursday. ...
MARAD Seeks Public Comment on the Decommissioning and Disposition of NS Savannah, the World’s First Nuclear-Powered Ship
The U.S. maritime Administration is seeking public comment on a draft plan to decommission the NS Savannah, the world’s first nuclear powered ship. The Maritime Administration (MARAD) has drafted a Programmatic Agreement (PA) among the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP), and the Maryland State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), regarding the decommissioning and disposition of the vessel in compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 (NHPA).
Now Nine States Ban the Sale or Possession of Assault Weapons.
California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and now Illinois have banned the sale of assault weapons. Another three states — Minnesota, Virginia, and Washington state — have passed laws that require additional regulation.
Fines may go up for Baltimore businesses that violate daytime curfew. Here’s what you need to know.
Baltimore’s broad curfew policy prevents those under 16 from spending time in any public place or establishment between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on school days. The policy stems from legislation passed in 2014 that was sponsored by Mayor Brandon Scott, then a council member, and extended the hours of the daytime curfew. The changes approved in 2014 brought overall stricter curfews for ...
