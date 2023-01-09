ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Virginia

If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
The Daily Reflector

Tiktok will be prohibited on state systems under Cooper order

North Carolina joined Wisconsin this week to become the latest states to restrict the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats under pressure from state Republicans to enact a ban, cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security when issuing orders on Thursday. ...
gcaptain.com

MARAD Seeks Public Comment on the Decommissioning and Disposition of NS Savannah, the World’s First Nuclear-Powered Ship

The U.S. maritime Administration is seeking public comment on a draft plan to decommission the NS Savannah, the world’s first nuclear powered ship. The Maritime Administration (MARAD) has drafted a Programmatic Agreement (PA) among the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP), and the Maryland State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), regarding the decommissioning and disposition of the vessel in compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 (NHPA).
The Baltimore Sun

Fines may go up for Baltimore businesses that violate daytime curfew. Here’s what you need to know.

Baltimore’s broad curfew policy prevents those under 16 from spending time in any public place or establishment between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on school days. The policy stems from legislation passed in 2014 that was sponsored by Mayor Brandon Scott, then a council member, and extended the hours of the daytime curfew. The changes approved in 2014 brought overall stricter curfews for ...
