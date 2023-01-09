ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident

A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd.    Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events.  "I ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOWK

Bengals Running Back Delivers Warning to AFC Playoff Opponents

The defending AFC champions are not shy as they begin their quest to return to the Super Bowl. Last year, the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl caught most of the football world off guard. They won’t be sneaking up on anyone this time around—and, based on the words from their star running back, that’s just the way they prefer it.
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWK

Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — When it comes to Lamar Jackson, no news feels like bad news for Baltimore fans. The Ravens practiced Wednesday in preparation for their playoff opener at Cincinnati, and Jackson again was absent. If there was any remaining hope that the star quarterback could make a dramatic return for the postseason at full strength, that took a substantial hit. In fact, nothing seemed to have changed.
BALTIMORE, MD
WOWK

Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins’ playoff game vs. Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins are...
MIAMI, FL
WOWK

Big Game Bound: Super Wild Card Weekend preview

INDIANAPOLIS – The road to the “Big Game” intensifies this week with the start of the NFL Playoffs. Super Wild Card Weekend features six games beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday. The Seahawks and 49ers kick off the postseason at 4:30 p.m. ET, then two of the best young quarterbacks meet under the lights when Justin Herbert’s Chargers visit Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
WOWK

Persistence led Twins back to Correa: ‘His heart was here’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn’t create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa’s favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy