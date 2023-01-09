Read full article on original website
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
WOWK
Troy Aikman on Quality of Play: ‘I Had to Ask Myself, Is This Professional Football?’
The ESPN broadcaster says he’d like to see NFL improve product on the field. 1. Earlier this season, Tom Brady was asked about parity in the NFL during one of his press conferences. The future Hall of Famer didn’t hold back on what he thought parity really meant.
WOWK
Bengals Running Back Delivers Warning to AFC Playoff Opponents
The defending AFC champions are not shy as they begin their quest to return to the Super Bowl. Last year, the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl caught most of the football world off guard. They won’t be sneaking up on anyone this time around—and, based on the words from their star running back, that’s just the way they prefer it.
WOWK
Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — When it comes to Lamar Jackson, no news feels like bad news for Baltimore fans. The Ravens practiced Wednesday in preparation for their playoff opener at Cincinnati, and Jackson again was absent. If there was any remaining hope that the star quarterback could make a dramatic return for the postseason at full strength, that took a substantial hit. In fact, nothing seemed to have changed.
WOWK
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins’ playoff game vs. Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins are...
WOWK
Big Game Bound: Super Wild Card Weekend preview
INDIANAPOLIS – The road to the “Big Game” intensifies this week with the start of the NFL Playoffs. Super Wild Card Weekend features six games beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday. The Seahawks and 49ers kick off the postseason at 4:30 p.m. ET, then two of the best young quarterbacks meet under the lights when Justin Herbert’s Chargers visit Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
WOWK
Persistence led Twins back to Correa: ‘His heart was here’
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn’t create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa’s favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid....
Comments / 0