Related
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
KLFY.com
Brandon Staley Catching Heat Over Mike Williams Injury Update
The Chargers coach already came under fire for leaving his starters in during the season finale, despite having no chance to improve the team’s playoff seeding. Chargers coach Brandon Staley faced a wave of scrutiny for leaving his starters in for a majority of last weekend’s regular season finale against the Broncos despite the team having no chance to improve its playoff seeding. The backlash is already in full force again after Los Angeles ruled out wide receiver Mike Williams from this Saturday’s wild-card game with a back injury that he sustained while playing in Week 18.
Cincinnati's Chidobe Awuzie: How do the 12-4 Bengals not have one AP All-Pro?
As the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their Wild Card round playoff game Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, they learned that they didn't have anyone named Friday to the AP All-Pro team. That didn't sit well with many Cincinnati fans reacting on social media, in addition to injured Bengals defensive...
Domantas Sabonis on his Sacramento Kings moving to 5 games over .500 at the midpoint of the season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday night’s 139-114 blowout of the Houston Rockets to sweep the two game series in Sacramento, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about notching his fourth triple-double of the season, his team’s fourth straight game with 130 or more points, the great atmosphere on the home court and feeling like he’s […]
