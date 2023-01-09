Read full article on original website
Russia Using Chinese Supertankers to Ship Oil to Asia
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) – At least four Chinese-owned supertankers are shipping Russian Urals crude to China, according to trading sources and tracking data, as Moscow seeks vessels for exports after a G7 oil price cap restricted the use of Western cargo services and insurance. China, the world’s...
Flexport Slashing Workforce By 20% Amid Global Trade Slowdown
San Francisco-based supply chain management and logistics company Flexport has announced it is slashing 20% of its workforce amid the slowdown in global trade. Flexport co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen made the announcement in a note to its approximately 3,200 employees on Wednesday. “While we are looking forward to...
Ocean Carriers Hoping for Post-CNY Demand Surge
Ocean carriers do not expect consumer demand in North Europe to recover until at least March, when they hope container freight rates from Asia will also rebound. Low rates, down to $750 per 20ft and $1,000 per 40ft from China to North European ports, are being touted in the market either directly through local carrier offices, or via forwarding agents, valid until 1 March.
A Warm Winter Reduces LNG Demand And Threatens Inland Shipping In Europe
Europe’s warm and dry winter weather has decreased demand for LNG ships and a lack of snow could lower the spring water levels of major rivers like the Rhine and Danube, potentially halting vessel movement. By Gavin Maguire (Reuters) – Record warm temperatures across Europe this winter have been...
India’s Trade Goals Run Into a Big Ship Problem
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India the world’s factory risks being held back by the country’s inability to attract bigger container ships due to inadequate port infrastructure. Most harbors along India’s coast aren’t deep enough to handle vessels like the Ever Alot, the world’s largest...
Chinese Clean Energy Giant Unveils World’s Largest Wind Turbine
Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. unveiled the world’s largest wind turbine, an offshore behemoth whose more than 140-meter-long blades will sweep across an area larger than nine soccer pitches. The turbine will be able to generate 18 megawatts at peak capacity and produce enough electricity annually to provide...
Canada's Passport Is Among The Most Powerful In The World But Others Are Getting Stronger
What's the best passport for travel? Some, it turns out, give residents more when it comes to access. A new ranking of the world's strongest passports is out, and while Canada's ranked among some of the most powerful globally, other countries are getting even stronger. The 2023 edition of the...
TOTE Marks ‘Fueling Milestone’ with North America’s First LNG Bunkering Barge
U.S.-based shipping company TOTE Services is announcing a significant milestone with the 300th fueling operation by its LNG bunker barge Clean Jacksonville at JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal. TOTE called the fueling milestone a significant achievement for the group, which has invested heavily in LNG and was one of...
Hapag-Lloyd Expands Terminal Portfolio with Spinelli Group Stake
German liner operator Hapag-Lloyd has completed its acquisition of a minority stake in the Spinelli Group, one of Italy’s leading terminal and transport operators, following approval from antitrust regulators. The deal was first announced in September 2022. With the closing, Hapag-Lloyd now owns 49 percent of the shares of...
Singapore Bunker Fuel Sales Down 4.3%in 2022
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) – Sales of marine fuel in Singapore, including sales of liquefied natural gas and biofuels, fell 4.3% year-on-year to 47.9 million tonnes in 2022, official data showed on Friday. Total bunker sales in the world’s largest bunkering hub eased as macroeconomic headwinds weighed on overall...
UK Ship Pilot Dies in Pilot Transfer Accident
A UK ship pilot has died following an accident during pilot transfer in northern England’s Humber estuary. The accident took place January 8, 2023 while the pilot was transferring from a pilot transfer boat to a large ocean going vessel, the UK Maritime Pilots’ Association (UK MPA) confirmed in a statement posted to Twitter.
Weeks Marine Acquired by Kiewit Corporation
New Jersey-based dredging and marine services specialist Weeks Marine has been acquired by Kiewit Corporation, a privately held construction company based in Omaha, Nebraska. The acquisition includes Weeks Marine subsidiaries Healy Tibbitts Builders, Inc., McNally International, Inc. and North American Aggregates. The value of the transaction was not disclosed. Weeks...
How Did The Port Of Los Angeles Go From Boom To Bust?
By Laura Curtis (Bloomberg) A year ago this week, a record 109 container ships carrying US imports surrounded the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California — a bottleneck so long that the payloads of all those metal boxes lined up end-to-end would’ve stretched from the Baja Peninsula to Vancouver.
China appoints new Hong Kong liaison office chief
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Zheng Yanxiong, head of the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong, has been appointed director of China’s Liaison Office in the city, according to a notice by China’s State Council on Saturday.
Euronav Rejects Frontline’s Termination of Merger Agreement
Belgian tanker company Euronav is accusing rival Frontline of failing to provide a good reason for canceling their binding merger agreement and says it’s considering all options including litigation. The statement from Euronav comes after Frontline, which is controlled by Norwegian billionaire shipping magnate John Fredriksen, announced it was...
Virginia Man Used Front Shipping Companies to Conceal Iranian Shipments
A 72-year-old Virginia man has pleaded guilty to two conspiracies to do business in Iran without obtaining the necessary licenses or permissions in violation on U.S. sanctions. Behrouz Mokhtari, a naturalized citizen of the U.S. and a native of Iran, faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison...
Global Piracy Incidents Fall to Lowest Level in Decades
Incidents of maritime piracy and armed robbery attacks last year fell to the lowest recorded level in almost three decades, but sustained efforts are still needed to keep pirates at bay, the ICC International Maritime Bureau said in its annual report. The IMB’s Piracy Reporting Centre has been the single...
Russia is Increasingly Using its Own Tankers to Beat EU Sanctions
Sweeping European sanctions on the purchase and transportation of Russian oil have prompted the country to transport more crude on its own tankers. The European Union banned almost all seaborne oil imports from Russia from Dec. 5, and also joined with Group of Seven nations in capping the price at which Moscow can sell barrels. Anyone wanting to hire European ships, including the giant Greek tanker fleet, or access other vital services can only do so if they pay $60 a barrel or less for the cargoes.
U.S. pork exports to Dominican Republic soar to record levels
The United States has long been the dominant supplier of pork to the Dominican Republic, competing primarily with domestically raised pork. Exports have increased steadily since the DR implemented the Central America-DR-U.S. Free Trade Agreement in 2007, putting U.S. pork on course to enter the market at zero duty. In...
Ukraine war impacts spare parts supply for Indian military: Army chief
NEW DELHI — India’s army chief said Thursday the war in Ukraine has impacted the supply of spare parts for India’s military. Gen. Manoj Pande made his comments to reporters while discussing the border situation with China, which he described as stable but unpredictable. The two countries remain in a nearly two-and-a-half-year standoff in the eastern Ladakh area. He added that the countries were continuing to talk both at the diplomatic and military levels, and that India’s military maintains a high level of preparedness.
