Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy
A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
Early Super Bowl TV deal — snag this huge LG 70-inch 4K TV for just $699
Super Bowl Sunday is just weeks away so now is the time to upgrade your home setup — and this Best Buy deal on a 70-inch LG 4K TV is almost unbeatable.
Digital Trends
Start 2023 with a brand new 55-inch 4K TV – now just $280
With the new year comes an opportunity from Best Buy to upgrade your home theater setup, as the retailer has slashed the price of the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV by $170. You’ll only have to pay a very affordable $280 instead of $450, but you need to act fast if you’re interested. That’s because there’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer, which is one of the best TV deals that you can shop as we welcome 2023.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
New Years deal: Walmart is practically giving away this 19-piece The Pioneer Woman cookware set for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and most popular...
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
A little-known secret can save shoppers up to 70% off at Amazon – and you don’t need to be a Prime member
WHO doesn't want to find ways to save in the new year - and thanks to a little-known secret, consumers can find massive savings at Amazon. The best part is you could save up to 70 percent - and you don't even need to be a Prime member. It involves...
Score! Amazon just slashed $300 off this LG OLED in Super Bowl TV deal
Best Buy just slashed LG's excellent B2 OLED TV by $300 — this is one of the best OLED TV deals you can get right now
Digital Trends
This massive 85-inch QLED 4K TV is $1,300 off right now
A massive QLED TV will look amazing in any living room, but they’re usually beyond the budget of most families. Here’s an offer from Samsung’s TV deals that will give you the chance at such an upgrade — the 85-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV with an eye-catching discount of $1,300, which pulls its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $3,300. It’s still not cheap by any means, but if you’ve got the cash, this is the kind of investment that you won’t regret. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on the price cut.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
I test TVs for a living, and this was my favorite 4K TV of 2022
After testing dozens of TVs this year, the LG C2 OLED impressed me the most.
Samsung Galaxy S23 tipped to get a significant price hike this year
A whole batch of Galaxy S23 rumors have rolled in, including the possibility of a price increase for every model. Other potential developments include a superior front camera for the S23 Ultra and leaked images that claim to show off every color for the upcoming phones.
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
The Best Buy weekend sale kicks off today: save big on smartphones, wearables, TVs, and more
Best Buy just launched the first great sale event of 2023, slashing prices on a ton of their most popular tech.
ZDNet
Catch all the movie details with this 70-inch LG TV, on sale for $200 off
We are approaching the beginning of February, the time of year millions gather around their TV to watch the Super Bowl. With this LG 70-inch NanoCell 75UQA TV, you can host the party at your house this year and your guests won't miss a play -- or the funny commercials. With a NanoCell display, immerse yourself into anything you play on this TV with clear picture and vivid colors.
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked
The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
