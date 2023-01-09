Read full article on original website
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Moshiri finally speaks, Fleetwood visits, Doucoure move off, Danjuma latest
Farhad Moshiri has finally responded, but it’s only after the prompting of the Fans Forum, and even then it looks like it is stick rather than twist. [EFC]. “I have faith in the work being done not only by our manager, but our Director of Football and our board of directors. That faith is based on my knowledge of the depth and quality of work being done both at Finch Farm and the Royal Liver Building - and of the plan that is in place. I am confident that we have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the Club. We are all agreed that our current league position must and will improve.”
Moshiri’s vague response glosses over club’s dire state
Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has broken his silence with an official response to an open letter by the Everton Fans’ Forum, though it may do little to appease a fan base frustrated and worried about the club’s plight. Moshiri said he was “fully aware and understand the...
Everton vs Southampton: Match Preview | It feels like everything is on the line
Everton against Southampton was always going to be a significant encounter given the positions of the two sides in the table, but a chaotic and furious build up has turned it into potentially one of the most significant matches in the Toffees’ recent history. Rarely have I seen a...
Gilly Flaherty Announces Retirement From Football
Sad news from the Solar Camp part of Liverpool FC - defender Gilly Flaherty announced her immediate retirement from professional football. Flaherty joined the Reds from West Ham over the summer to shore up their defense in the FA WSL. Having previously worked with Matt Beard at West Ham, the signing was an optimistic one, that turned into a fairly uneasy one. Flaherty retires at 31 years old and with the all time Women’s Super League appearance record, after also winning the lot with Arsenal and Chelsea.
Starting XI: Who’ll line up for Sunderland against Swansea today? We’re predicting 5 changes!
While no one who was given a chance last week let themselves down in the slightest, there wasn’t a performance that simply can’t be ignored for today’s game against Swansea. With Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch available again, there’s a few more defensive options for Mowbray to...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Wants Nice’s Thuram
It’s another day in January, and you know what that means: another Liverpool FC midfielder transfer rumour. This time, it’s a dude named Jacque Talbot reporting that Liverpool are in talks with Nice’s Khepren Thuram over a move to Merseyside to make a push for Champions League qualification.
Manchester City Bow Out of League Cup, Lose 0-2: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- “The best team won. They were better.”. “I have the feeling today that it doesn’t matter the line-up, the performance happens...”. “We were not ready [to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals]...”. We didn’t play good, didn’t play well in the beginning. Many games you...
Lucas Moura to leave Spurs this summer after club opts not to extend contract
This season will be Lucas Moura’s last one at Tottenham Hotspur. According to Mike McGrath at the Daily Telegraph, the Brazilian attacker’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and Tottenham have decided not to exercise a one-year extension clause. He will leave the club this summer on a free transfer and can sign with any club he wishes.
January 13th-15th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Chelsea willing to release Tiémoué Bakayoko for free — reports
Five years after his last appearance for the club — Five. Years. — Chelsea are apparently finally willing to cut our losses completely on one-time €40m-man Tiémoué Bakayoko, who’s been stuck in career limbo on loan at AC Milan for the past twelve months.
Watch: Billy Koumetio Scores Goal From Own Half Following Loan Recall
After a disappointing half season spent on loan with Austria Wien, 20-year-old French centre half Billy Koumetio returned to the Reds this week and made his first appearance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Premier League International Cup. In the end, the Reds won 4-2 on goals from Luke Chambers, Oludare...
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Southampton v Manchester City
Manchester City are off to the South of England to take on Southampton in the Carabao Cup Quarterfinals. With a crucially important Manchester Derby to be played at the weekend, how will Pep Guardiola keep the legs fresh and still manage to move forward in the Cup? Here’s my guess at what the squad might look like. Stefan Ortega gets consecutive starts for the Manchester Blues.
Leicester City Women Sign Remy Siemsen
The Foxes have their first signing of 2023! Forward Remy Siemsen signed from Sydney FC in the Australian A-League. Siemsen is 23 years old, around 5’4, and is right footed. Her professional career started in 2016 with Sydney FC and she’s spent most of it playing in the Australian league. She’s had two short stints outside of Australia, at California Storm in the US women’s 2nd tier league in 2018 and then in 2022 she spent about six months at AIK in the Swedish league. Siemsen made her debut for the senior national team in 2021, and since has played in six matches for the Matildas.
A guide on how to successfully navigate the January Transfer Window as a fan without going insane
Ignore anything from Football League World, HITC or Transfer Tavern. I think that this is a given for fans of every club in the land - if a story has originated on Football League World, HITC or Transfer Tavern, you can almost certainly guarantee that it’s a load of guff, sensationalised to harvest your clicks.
FA Cup Fairytale: Meadow Lane or bust!
Sunderland had been drawn to play Notts County at their Meadow Lane ground on 13 January 1973 in the Third Round of the FA Cup. The country was in the grip of the “winter of discontent”. Industrial action and strikes were rife, and the government of the day, led by Ted Heath, directed street lighting to be switched off at 10pm in an attempt to save power as industrial action began to impact. The Prime Minister and his government just about survived the miners’ strike of 1972 - they would not survive a second a couple of years later.
Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling ruled out for ‘hopefully’ less than two months as Potter welcomes ‘confident’ João Félix
Chelsea’s injury list could be back down to single digits (woohoo!) for tomorrow’s game at Craven Cottage against Fulham, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expected to return from the minor issue with his back that prevented him from traveling to Manchester on Sunday. And some of our other walking wounded...
Sky Blue News: Sewing up Saints, Derby Incoming, Transfer Talk, and More...
Manchester City must quickly put their Carabao Cup loss to Southampton behind them and turn their focus toward Manchester United and a trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready for the 189th Manchester Derby. “There’s nothing...
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 27 - Sunderland vs Swansea City
Last time out... Shrewsbury 1 Sunderland 2 (FA Cup 3rd Round) The lads left it late to get a win in the third round of the FA cup last Saturday after conceding a bit of a soft one to put us behind in the tie. The introduction of Ross Stewart...
The Soul of Everton Football Club is at Stake
On Saturday, Everton will host Southampton at Goodison Park in a bona fide relegation six-pointer between the 18th and 20th-placed sides in the Premier League respectively. However, this game represents so much more than a chance at three invaluable points for Everton Football Club and its supporters, as if any extra pressure was needed.
