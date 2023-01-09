Read full article on original website
Twitter hacked: here's how to protect your account
Among shocking internal revelations about its content moderation practices and massive data breaches, it's pretty hard for Twitter to stay out of the public eye. The culprit, this time, is last week's cyberattack which saw over 200 million of Twitter users' logins (opens in new tab) being compromised. Specifically, email addresses used to set up accounts were stolen and given away for free on a hacker forum.
Twitter says leaked user data wasn't stolen from its systems
The leak of over 200 million email addresses belonging to Twitter users is not a result of an internal vulnerability being abused, the company has claimed. In an update (opens in new tab) posted to the company website, the microblogging platform addressed the speculations that the threat actors abused the same vulnerability that was patched in January 2022, which hackers used to share details on more than five million Twitter users.
