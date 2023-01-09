Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
The Fitbit Charge 5 crashes to a record-low price in massive Fitbit sale at Amazon
If you're looking to jumpstart (or restart) your New Year's resolutions, Fitbit trackers can be highly beneficial, and luckily for you, Amazon is offering some fantastic Fitbit deals - including the Charge 5 on sale for $99.95 (opens in new tab) (was $149.95). That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a feature-packed fitness tracker.
TechRadar
The Nothing Phone 1 is finally launching in the US... sort of
The Nothing smartphone – which has wowed fans with its head-turning design and clean OS experience – is finally coming to the US, though this isn’t quite the full launch many of us were hoping for. Instead, the brand has announced that it's releasing the Nothing Phone...
TechRadar
Today's MacBook deals at Best Buy have the Air M2 down to its lowest-ever price
The latest Apple MacBook Air M2 is just $999 toda (opens in new tab)y at Best Buy with a surprise $200 price cut for the new year. This MacBook deal, which is easily the best we've seen so far this year, brings this excellent ultrabook down to a price that matches its lowest ever - a price that we last saw over Black Friday in November, for reference.
TechRadar
The beginner's guide to MacBook essentials
MacBooks have become some of the most powerful laptops on the market today, and while their price is steep their features are many. If you’re coming to the world of macOS as a first-time user it can be incredibly daunting trying to get a hold of your new machine. With the introduction of macOS, 13 Ventura so many new and exciting features have put the MacBook Air at the top spot in our list of the best laptops out right now.
TechRadar
Apple’s OLED MacBook could arrive as soon as next year
Apple is reportedly working on its first OLED MacBook – and analysts predict it could arrive as early as next year. The news comes by way of reliable tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims in a new Twitter thread (opens in new tab) that the greater design freedom afforded by OLED display technology “has caused Apple to plan to ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest.”
TechRadar
The Super Bowl is less than a month away - here are the 9 best TV deals so far
Super Bowl TV deals are live, as the big game is less than a month away, which means huge discounts on a range of displays from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. To help you find all the hottest bargains, we've rounded up the best Super Bowl TV deals happening right now.
TechRadar
I test appliances for a living - here's what you'll find in my home
As Homes Editor for TechRadar, and in previous roles, I have tested all kinds of appliances and smart home gadgets. When I've not been testing them I've been researching and reading up on the latest and greatest home products which are set to (seemingly) revolutionize how we go about our days.
TechRadar
The weirdest and most wonderful products CES 2023 had to offer
One of the most exciting and fascinating aspects of CES 2023 is walking through the showfloor once the main event opens. There are guaranteed to be several eye-catching products and concepts that test the boundaries of whimsy and imagination. And while it’s nearly impossible to sample all of the offerings...
TechRadar
Interested in the Galaxy S23? Reserve a device now and get $50 on the house
You can now reserve yourself the next Samsung flagship (opens in new tab)- almost certain to be the Galaxy S23 - over at the official Samsung site. The reservation campaign is running from now until the Samsung Unpacked event on February 1st, when the company's new smartphones will officially be unveiled, and you'll get a nice little $50 store credit bounty should you commit to reserving its new Galaxy device once pre-orders open.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
TechRadar
A new Chromecast with Google TV is coming – here's what we want to see
Google is reportedly planning to launch an all-new Chromecast, so all you folks looking to pick up a 4K streaming stick might want to hold off and see what the new gadget has to offer. Following on from its 2020 Chromecast with Google TV and its step-down HD-only Chromecast that...
TechRadar
Sign up for a Telstra NBN plan and score 12 months of Kayo Sports absolutely free
Telstra is kicking off 2023 with a pretty ripper deal. Sign up to any Telstra home internet plan and you’ll score 12 months of Kayo completely free (opens in new tab) – that’s AU$330 of value. Kayo’s Basic plan would usually set you back AU$27.50 a month,...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 colors: every rumored shade, including the S23 Plus and Ultra
A new year means a new series of Samsung Galaxy S phones, and with them a new selection of colors. But Samsung seems to be doing things slightly differently with the Samsung Galaxy S23 line compared to previous years. With the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, we saw one set of...
TechRadar
The iPhone 16 Pro could feature the next massive leap in iPhone design
Apple made arguably the biggest change to the iPhone design in years with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as these phones finally got rid of the notch, and replaced it with the company’s innovative Dynamic Island. But the ultimate goal might be to hide the Face ID and camera components entirely, and we might see the next step towards that with the iPhone 16 Pro.
TechRadar
Groov-e's super-cheap soundbars want to give your budget TV an easy upgrade
A cheap TV usually means poor sound quality, which usually means splashing out on a soundbar. Unfortunately, many of the best soundbars come with sizeable price tags of their own. So give a big hand for Groov-e's new range, which is designed to be every bit as affordable as that bargain TV you just bought.
TechRadar
ATSC 3.0 is our 4K TV broadcasting future, so why don’t more sets support it?
One expectation I had going into CES 2023 was that many of the TVs launched at the show would feature built-in ATSC 3.0 tuners. But after parsing the specs of the sets announced by key manufacturers, it became clear that 2023 will not be the year that ATSC 3.0 becomes a mainstream feature in new TVs – 2024, or even 2025 now seems a more likely bet.
TechRadar
HBOMax just got more expensive and this is only the beginning
HBOMax prices in the US just rose $12 a year. It's not good news, but also par for the course. There's a sea change underway in content-based services. A shame really, because it all started off so promising. There was, for instance, a brief moment when modern digital conveniences were...
TechRadar
Chrome 109 upgrades video calls - but it's up to developers to add the changes
Google is currently rolling out the stable version of Chrome 109 on desktop and mobile as it adds new features - however, those features are dependent on third-party developers implementing them. The update (opens in new tab) provides new tools to improve the interactivity between their software and the browser....
TechRadar
DualSense vs Razer Wolverine V2 Pro: which PS5 controller is right for you?
If you’re in the market for an additional PS5 controller, you could stick to the official Sony-made gamepad or see what the third-party manufacturers offer. Third parties often cater their controllers to specialist gaming, such as Razer’s Wolverine V2 Pro, which is made to fit more competitive esports play. We’re comparing the two controllers in this DualSense vs Razer Wolverine V2 Pro controller guide so you know which one is best for you.
TechRadar
How VPN services affect internet speed
More and more people worldwide are turning to the best VPN services on a daily basis. Whether they're looking to bypass online censorship, boost their online privacy, unblock foreign streaming platforms or a mix of all, connection speeds will always be crucial for all users. As for how it works,...
Comments / 0