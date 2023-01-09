Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Suzuki Previews 2025 Production EV With Crossover Concept
Suzuki has just unveiled an electric crossover concept called eVX, which previews a future production model due in 2025. The design study was revealed at Auto Expo 2023 in India and it shows an evolution of the familiar Suzuki design, previewing an electric high-rider that that’s almost exactly the same size as today’s S-Cros model.
insideevs.com
US: BEV Segment Is Dominated By US-Made Models
Electrification is expected to bring a serious boost to the United States economy, as more and more models are produced locally. According to the registration data from Experian (via Automotive News), about 75 percent of all-electric cars, registered in the first 11 months of 2022, were produced in the US.
insideevs.com
Tesla Will Not Compensate Protesters In China After EV Price Cuts
We recently reported about Tesla owners in China heading to local stores to either take advantage of the recent Model 3 and Model Y price cuts, or protest them. Now it seems Tesla has come forward to make it clear that it will not be compensating the protesters who bought their EVs at the end of 2022.
insideevs.com
US: Porsche Taycan Sales Decreased In Q4 And 2022
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Porsche delivered 20,955 cars in the United States, which is 14 percent more than a year ago and a new record. Also the full year 2022 brought a new record of 70,065 cars (up 0.1 percent from 70,025). However, Porsche can't be happy with...
insideevs.com
2023 Mazda MX-30 PHEV Brings Back Rotary Engine As Range Extender
Mazda has found a solution for the MX-30 EV's notorious range problem. No, it's not a bigger battery pack – its capacity is actually cut in half – but a rotary gasoline engine that provides lots of additional range. Making its world debut at the Brussels Motor Show...
insideevs.com
Tesla Plans Massive Battery-Related Expansion Projects At Giga Texas
As Tesla continues to upgrade and expand its facilities amid turmoil in the automotive industry, there are often new filings to be discovered. We’ve reported on many of the filings related to the Fremont factory, as well as Giga Texas. The latest filing, which was first discovered by the Austin Business Journal and shared by Teslarati, points to $717 million in expansion projects for the EV maker’s newest factory in Austin, Texas.
insideevs.com
Historic Electronics Company RCA Is Making E-Bikes Now?
These days, a lot of historic companies are embracing electric mobility in an attempt to once again gain traction in the market. We've seen it with Radioflyer and its new range of electric bikes, and so, too, with now-defunct German motorbike brand Zundapp. While that's cool and all, one brand we certainly didn't expect to see entering the e-mobility space is RCA.
insideevs.com
Rumor: Ford Might Drop Battery JV Deal With SK In Turkey
In March 2022, Ford, SK Innovation's SK On, and Koç Holding announced a non-binding MOU to create a commercial vehicle battery production site in Turkey. However, the agreement might not materialize. Bloomberg reported that, according to unofficial sources, the joint venture plan will be canceled, although it does not...
insideevs.com
2024 Buick Electra E4 Leaked, Looks A Lot Like Electra-X Concept
The second member of Buick's Electra family of EVs has been uncovered in China by the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) as part of the model's homologation process. We're referring to the Buick Electra E4, which gets its unofficial reveal less than a month after SAIC-GM officially...
insideevs.com
2023 Mazda MX-30 On Sale In US With Same 100-Mile Range, No REx
While over in Europe the Mazda MX-30 is getting a range extender variant featuring a rotary engine this spring, the US model carries over unchanged for the 2023 model year. Yes, that means the 2023 Mazda MX-30 continues to offer an EPA-estimated range of 100 miles (161 kilometers) on a full charge from its tiny 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. Mazda USA told Electrek it had "no update to share on the US availability of MX-30 PHEV," adding that its current US focus is to electrify the upcoming CX-90 and CX-70 that will debut this year.
insideevs.com
Lucid Notes Record Air Deliveries In Q4 2022
Lucid Group announced today vehicle production and delivery numbers for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, revealing noticeable progress in both cases. In the fourth quarter, the company produced 3,493 Lucid Air electric cars (all versions), which is a new quarterly record and an increase of 53 percent over Q3.
insideevs.com
BMW CEO: Future Investment In US Will Not Be Guided By Politics
BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse said last week that market demand, not politics, will guide the carmaker's future investment in the US. Referring to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that ties US EV tax credits to North American production and sourcing of key parts and raw materials, the outspoken executive vowed that BMW Group will not be forced off-course by political agendas and will do what makes business sense for the company.
insideevs.com
2023 Dacia Spring Extreme Debuts Not-So-Extreme 64-Horsepower Motor
Dacia has announced the first major update to the Spring small electric car since the model's launch in 2021 as Europe's cheapest EV. At the 2023 Brussels Motor Show, the Renault-owned brand has unveiled the Spring Extreme, a more powerful variant featuring a new electric motor and a more SUV-flavored design.
insideevs.com
Details Emerge About Upcoming BMW M Quad-Motor EVs
BMW is working on a quad-motor electric powertrain that will power future M-badged EVs. The automaker has officially confirmed this, and even showed us a prototype, but not much actual information was presented. Now Autocar has published a report with quotes and information from BMW M CEO Frank van Meel.
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning and Kia EV6 Win 2 Out Of 3 NACTOY Awards in 2023
The 2023 North American Car, Truck, and Utility of the Year (NACTOY) awards have run their course and the winners have been revealed. Two EVs – the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Kia EV – were named Best Truck and Best SUV, respectively, while the internal combustion-engined (ICE) Acura Integra won the award for Best Car.
insideevs.com
Rivian Executives Leave Company Following Production Miss
Many folks who have followed the EV space and Tesla for a number of years likely saw this coming. Multiple of Rivian's leading executives recently left the company over the last few months, and most recently, more departed following the electric truck maker's 2022 production miss. Some key players for...
insideevs.com
Average Price Paid For New EVs Down $3,600 In December 2022: KBB
The average price paid for a new electric vehicle in the US decreased in December by $3,594 compared to November, according to Kelley Blue Book's latest average transaction price (ATP) report. According to KBB estimates, the average new EV sold for $61,448 in December, a significant decrease of 5.5 percent...
insideevs.com
More Tesla Semis Ready To Deliver After Final Inspections
More newly completed Tesla Semis were seen at the automaker's Nevada facility, reportedly being readied for delivery. Tesla still owes PepsiCo many more electric Semis, and while we learned a great deal at the recent electric semi-truck delivery event, there are still many unanswered questions. Tesla is typically pretty quiet...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model 3 Tops Toyota Camry Sales After Nearly 30 Years In Oz
After an impressive 28-year run, the Toyota Camry was finally ousted as the midsize car sales leader in Australia. It comes as no surprise that the Tesla Model 3 was the car to take away the Camry's title. Not long ago, Tesla was still a small, niche, startup automaker, but now its cars are making best-selling lists across the globe.
insideevs.com
Ram Trucks Made An Inductive Charging Robot For The Upcoming Revolution Truck
Ram Trucks might become the first car manufacturer to offer a widely-available factory original wireless charger for electric vehicles in the United States, beating Tesla’s snake charger and other Chinese companies' efforts. During last week’s Ram 1500 Revolution concept reveal, the American carmaker offered a glimpse of its upcoming...
