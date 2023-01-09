While over in Europe the Mazda MX-30 is getting a range extender variant featuring a rotary engine this spring, the US model carries over unchanged for the 2023 model year. Yes, that means the 2023 Mazda MX-30 continues to offer an EPA-estimated range of 100 miles (161 kilometers) on a full charge from its tiny 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. Mazda USA told Electrek it had "no update to share on the US availability of MX-30 PHEV," adding that its current US focus is to electrify the upcoming CX-90 and CX-70 that will debut this year.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO