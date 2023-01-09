Read full article on original website
laurenok
4d ago
Honestly I support this. As someone who was born in 2000 I’m in the first generation to ever grow up on social media and with cell phones and I don’t think kids have any business on social media. It is crazy the way parents let their kids do whatever online with little to no guidance. Social media sites absolutely should work harder to enforce their age limits. Parents should also be monitoring what their kids are up to.
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
MyNorthwest.com
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
Trailer fire in Kingston leaves one dead
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — An RV fire in the community of Kingston, Idaho left one person dead on Saturday. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office (ISFMO), the RV caught fire on Saturday, leaving one occupant dead. As of Sunday, the cause of the fire and the victim have not been identified.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Councilmember storms out of meeting after realizing no one likes her
An Everett City Council meeting got uncomfortable after a councilmember learned in real time that no one likes her, prompting a walk-out. The council accepted nominations for who would serve as president and vice president at its meeting on Jan. 4. Councilmembers Paula Rhyne and Brenda Stonecipher were both nominated. The discussion and debate were civil, with Stonecipher earning the win. Then, it became time to nominate a vice president.
This Nebraska County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee: ‘Put these kids in jail for about 10 years’ after string of youth crime
Bellevue Police arrested four teenagers — three 15-year-olds and one 13-year-old — Tuesday after allegedly leading officers on a chase with stolen cars following an armed carjacking. While all four boys are in custody and both cars, a black Dodge Charger and a Hyundai Elantra were recovered, the...
After Granite Falls man found living in unhealthy conditions, neighbors renovate his home
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — As she scrubs the walls of a friend's Granite Falls home, Jackie Wardlow asks herself, "How do you get 10-year-old grease off a wall?" Wardlow needs a lot more than elbow grease to take on the situation she is currently confronted with. "I was horrified,"...
Seattle, Washington
Detectives Recover Thousands of Fentanyl Pills, Cash, and Other Narcotics
Seattle Police Narcotics Detectives work with federal partners in Homeland Security Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration to arrest narcotics dealers and recover narcotics headed to the Seattle area. Earlier this month, SPD detectives and HSI agents identified and located a narcotics dealer after several control buy operations. Once a search...
‘He was the light:’ Steilacoom family brings awareness to mental health to honor late son’s legacy
STEILACOOM, Wash. — A young baseball prodigy is being remembered as a radiant light who continues to shine brightly following his tragic death this past weekend. The parents of 17-year-old Reese Widman told KIRO 7 they want their loss to help another family or teenager. “We didn’t see it....
arlnow.com
Unassuming Arlington eatery named region’s No. 1 casual restaurant by Washington Post
Charga Grill, at 5151 Langston Blvd, can blend in among the small, unassuming strip mall eateries that line Arlington’s stretch of Route 29. But it was just the recipient of a very uncommon honor. Washington Post food critic Tim Carman last week listed Charga Grill as No. 1 on...
Two girls, ages 11 and 13, robbed of sandwiches at gunpoint in Spanaway
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, two girls were the victims of an armed robbery in Spanaway on Saturday. At about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 20200 block of Hidden Village Drive East in Spanaway. Two girls, ages 11...
Non-verbal boy found in Everett reunited with family
EVERETT, Wash. — A non-verbal boy who was found in south Everett on Friday has been reunited with his family, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally found the child near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
Man Spotted Loading 'Lifeless Body' Wrapped In Blanket Into SUV
Seattle Police arrested the 35-year-old suspect but learned a shocking truth.
This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
Meet the adult dogs waiting for forever homes at Seattle Humane
SEATTLE — Adult animals at shelters can oftentimes be overlooked but Seattle Humane is aiming to change that. Brandon Macz, Seattle Humane's PR and social media specialist, shared information about five dogs who have each been waiting several months to be adopted. In the studio with Macz Saturday morning...
shorelineareanews.com
As if it never were - the Shoreline Pool site
Once upon a time, a long, long time ago, Shoreline had a public pool. It was old, small, and lacked a diving well, hot pools, and other amenities, but it was in constant use. Generations of local kids learned to swim there and some continued on to get their Red Cross certification. Swim and dive teams - boys and girls - from our high schools used the pool as their training area.
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
