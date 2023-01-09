An Everett City Council meeting got uncomfortable after a councilmember learned in real time that no one likes her, prompting a walk-out. The council accepted nominations for who would serve as president and vice president at its meeting on Jan. 4. Councilmembers Paula Rhyne and Brenda Stonecipher were both nominated. The discussion and debate were civil, with Stonecipher earning the win. Then, it became time to nominate a vice president.

5 DAYS AGO