Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
Idahoans Rejoice! Another LGBTQ Villian Is In Trouble In Idaho
We don't always take ourselves seriously when writing articles. Sometimes they're for fun, to inform, or just provide a quick smile. Today's article, however, is serious. When it comes to the most wanted criminals in Idaho, the list according to the Idaho Department Corrections is short. There are a total of nine individuals who made the "Most Wanted" list. Do you recognize any of these fugitives? Some have only been on the run for a few months. Take a good look at the photos below and let your local authorities know if you have absolutely any information.
Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising
Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
One of America’s “Break the Bank” Restaurants is Here in Boise
One of America’s most expensive restaurants is right here in Boise and it’s sure to break the bank. Most of us are probably okay with eating a little cheaper, but sometimes it’s nice to treat yourself to a nice meal. Sometimes, it’s good to get out with a group of people or a significant other and have higher-quality food and different experiences than you’re used to. What restaurant best provides that for us here in Boise?
How Do These States Have More Licensed Hunters Than Idaho?
There are few things that Idahoans love more than craft beer, hiking, dogs and complaining about the weather. One of them, however, might just be hunting. Here in Idaho, it seems like everyone hunts and it's just something that everyone picks up as a kid. For the many thousand that have moved into the state, you have to wonder if that is a culture shock. In fact, many women often complain here in Idaho that every guy on dating sites and dating apps only has pictures of them holding up dead animals or dead fish.
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
Have We Seen The Last Of Idaho’s Popular “Boise Boys?”
Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have been household names across the Treasure Valley for the past five years. Their skillful design on a budget made them the ultimate Boise-area success story. They opened Love + Timber in 2017, and their reputation for house flipping made them famous outside of Idaho. HGTV was so impressed that they gave them a reality show called "Boise Boys," making them synonymous with Boise real estate.
Charming $534K Home in Boise’s North End Will Steal Your Heart
Before we dive in, kudos, high-fives, and the raising of many glasses are called for here. To the one/ones who updated this historic North End Boise home, brava! You rose to the occasion like an HGTV rockstar!. Boise, Idaho. Located in the heart of Boise's Historic North End, this charming...
A Beloved Boise Food Truck Business Needs Our Support & Prayers
This has to be one of the most heartbreaking stories I've ever had to share with you but I firmly believe that some good will come of sharing this with you. As soon as I read the story, I immediately thought: "The community will rally and this family will endure."
The Most Expensive Home in Idaho and Its 6 Surrounding States Are Spectacular
Zillow surfing luxury homes that we can never, ever afford is one of our favorite past times. You know what makes those luxury homes even more spectacular than their floor plan? The stories behind them!. We're writing this story just hours before the draw for a $1.1 BILLION lottery jackpot....
Boise Mayor Will Have To Answer For Lack Of Leadership This Year
It's too bad recall efforts don't work in Idaho. Remember the actions during Covid to recall Governor Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean? Those campaigns needed to attract the required signatures to make a leadership course correction in Boise and the state. Even Governor Little's sharpest critics will admit that...
Old Boise Blocks Downtown Lose Parking For Amazing Public Space
Boise, Idaho - On Facebook Boise Park and Recreation shared that the City of Boise will be working with the Capital City Development Corporation and will bring a new public park space to downtown Boise. According to their press release "In January 2022, CCDC purchased a 0.21-acre parcel located at...
Idahoans Shocked By Cheap Gas Prices The Year They Were Born
If there is one thing that Idahoans talked about more than anything this year, we'd have to say the easy answer is: the price of gasoline. It was a very intense political year, looking back at 2022--we still remember the night that news broke of Russia's invasion in Ukraine. Say what you will about politics, there's no denying that this conflict almost instantly impacted the prices that Idahoans were paying at the pumps--and frankly, the entire globe.
13M Idaho Lake Cabin Has Stunning Views of Monarch Mountains
💬 Real estate heartbreak is finding the Idaho lake cabin of your dreams only to realize it's 13 million dollars more than you can afford. *Sigh*. 💵 But that won't stop us from dreaming or sharing this incredible property with someone who makes enough chedda' to call it home!
Two People Arrested in Mysterious Mountain Home Infant Death
Mountain Home, Idaho. One week has passed since the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a domestic call for an unresponsive infant. It was Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Mountain Home Police Department and Elmore County's ambulance service were called to a private residence. After...
Loads of Death Threats in Kuna Force the City to Cancel Rodeo
Mayor Joe Stear of Kuna, Idaho, has reportedly canceled upcoming rodeo plans due to local death threats regarding recent disputes. As reported by Idaho Press and KTVB, “The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The cancellation was announced Tuesday.”
Top 10 Highest Rated & Reviewed Places for Curry in the Boise Area
Happy National Curried Chicken Day! (Or National Chicken Curry Day) The Treasure Valley has so many incredible restaurants, and today we’re specifically looking into the highest rated and reviewed restaurants for chicken curry in the Boise area, according to Yelp. Keep scrolling for the Top 10 Highest Rated &...
One of America’s Most Isolated, Remote Hikes is in Idaho
Idaho has a lot going for it and the secret is out. We've been saying the secret is out for well over a decade or two now--but these days, it's just reality: people aren't just moving to Idaho, they've flocked here. Everyone has their own reasons, some call themselves "political...
More Dog Parks in Nampa (They Said) It’ll Be Fun (They Said)
Does the Treasure Valley really need another dog park? Apparently, because the City of Nampa is planning another one. Nampa Parks & Recreation announced their plans to build a new dog park just off of Smith Ave, between Middleton and Midway (see photos below), and that’s proven to be a pretty controversial topic, which we were not expecting at all. Read here for more on the unexpected controversy.
