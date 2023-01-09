With several top prospects underperforming at the college ranks, there’s a host of options teams may take a chance on after the top two. With the calendar turning over to 2023, it’s time for another look at the upcoming draft. There's still a long way to go from here, but NBA teams have been canvassing the globe per usual and the shape of the class has begun to make a bit more sense. Apart from the fact there’s a generational prospect at the very top, and an excellent one right behind him, the actual depth of this draft has been somewhat up for debate in league circles—a number of college freshmen are underperforming and there has been very little stratification in terms of quality both within a top tier of lottery-level players as well as a large middle portion of the draft. Some promising names emerged as first-round caliber players in November and December, but there’s plenty left to be determined.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO