Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Bedford Cares Works to Curb Growing Feral Cat Population

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The feral cat population is rising and being neutered and spayed is the route to help trim down the numbers. Bedford Cares traps feral cats and takes them to be neutered and spayed, all with their own money. They're able to do that by holding a yard sale every two weeks. Kaci went to where the yard sale takes place, and learned how you can help and even adopt an adorable kitten.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Danville celebrates expansion of The Brick Running & Tri Store

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Community members and officials celebrated the expansion of The Brick Running and Tri Store in Danville on Friday. The store, located at 410 Main Street, specializes in the sale of shoes, apparel, equipment, and nutrition for walkers, runners, and triathletes. Owner Adam Jones opened the...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Danville Emergency Room to undergo $20 million in renovations

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health is excited to officially announce that its Danville Emergency Room has received final approval for more than $20 million in renovations. These renovations are intended to enhance access for patients and improve emergency care for residents across Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023

Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Community Council Holds Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Breakfast Celebration

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lynchburg Community Council have worked hard for the upcoming Annual Breakfast Celebration to honor the legacy of Dr. King. This takes place every year. But this year in attendance will be some of those who paved the way here in Lynchburg, who exude the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. Kaci spoke with members of the council about the event and even learned some history about Martin Luther King Jr's time in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville leaders break ground on White Mill property restoration project

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The big day is here: the White Mill groundbreaking ceremony in Danville on Thursday. At the ceremony, “Dan River Falls” was unveiled as the site’s new identity. The name is a nod to Dan River Fabrics, the textile powerhouse of which the White Mill was a part; Wynne’s Falls, the name of the first settlement along the river that became Danville; and the use of the Dan River, the banks on which the mill building sits, as an economic engine.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg fire stations get brand new thermal imaging cameras

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In a major step forward for fire assessment and suppression efforts, all eight Lynchburg fire stations have been equipped with the latest thermal imaging camera technology. The new cameras, which are able to scan a large area in seconds to identify hazards or victims, were selected after an extensive testing and research exercise conducted last month.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

MLK Jr. Community Breakfast at Red Hill

BROOKNEAL, Va (WSET) — Patrick Henry's Red Hill is hosting a community breakfast event on Martin Luther King Jr. day, January 16th. There will be a number of speakers and food there for all to enjoy free of cost! Kaci got to speak with the Director of Community Engagement and Programming to see what will be taking place at the breakfast and more to come at Red Hill.
BROOKNEAL, VA
WSET

Bedford County residents react to home values increasing more than expected

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WSET) — Residents in Bedford County were sent their home reassessments in the mail this week and values increased for a lot of homeowners. There was a percentage increase floating around social media that concerned some as well. That percentage increase was from the most recent Board of Supervisors meeting when someone asked how much home values increased, and the answer was 31%.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

1 injured, 2 displaced following fire on Rorer Ave. SW in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Roanoke on Tuesday evening. That's according to Roanoke FireEMS. At 8:13 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Ave SW for reports of a structure fire with possible entrapment.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg now accepting applications for community development and housing grants

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg’s Grants Administration Office is now accepting applications for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Program funds for Program Year 2023/Fiscal Year 2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024). This grant program, which is offered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is designed to provide funding for housing and community development initiatives that benefit low- and moderate-income individuals.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke police arrest suspect in June 2022 shooting following high-speed chase

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police have arrested 32-year-old Malcolm L. Harrison of Roanoke on several charges related to a shooting that occurred in June 2022. According to detectives, Harrison was identified as the suspect in the shooting and warrants were obtained for the following charges:. Aggravated Malicious Wounding.
ROANOKE, VA

