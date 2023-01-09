Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL Scout Reveals Who Patriots May Target In First Round Of Draft
The New England Patriots just missed out on the postseason, finishing the year 8-9. While the defense was able to get the job done for the most part, their season was undone by inconsistent performance on offense. The Patriots ranked 11th in points allowed and eighth in yardage, but 17th...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
Jimmy Garoppolo Predicted To End Up Signing With Raiders
Jimmy Garoppolo had a roller coaster ride in 2022. After leading the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game for the second time in three years, the team decided it was time to go in a new direction at the quarterback position. The entire 2022 offseason was spent preparing...
NFL Analysis Network
5 Bold Predictions For Chargers at Jaguars Super Wild Card Weekend
One of the most surprising participants in this year’s NFL Playoffs is the Jacksonville Jaguars. They went on an improbable run at the end of the season, which coupled with the Tennessee Titans falling apart, led to the Jaguars taking home the AFC South title. That means that they...
NFL Analysis Network
Super Wild Card Weekend: 6 Biggest X-Factors
The 2022 regular season has come to a close, meaning the postseason is now on our doorstep. It was an action-packed few months featuring plenty of surprises as the Super Wild Card Weekend playoff field certainly has a few teams that no one expected to make it this far. Every...
NFL Analysis Network
JuJu Smith-Schuster Connected To Colts As Free Agency Target
JuJu Smith-Schuster bet on himself again as a free agent in 2022. He signed a one-year deal for the second consecutive season, landing with the Kansas City Chiefs as part of their revamped wide receiver group. It turned out to be a wonderful decision for Smith-Schuster, who got his career back on track.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Exec Reveals Why Cowboys Could End Up With Sean Payton
The Dallas Cowboys put together their second consecutive 12-win regular season under head coach Mike McCarthy. It was a pretty remarkable feat given the fact that many people wrote them off in Week 1 when Dak Prescott injured his thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is also the first time since 1991-1996 that the Cowboys won double-digit games in consecutive seasons.
NFL Analysis Network
Chargers’ Mike Williams Receives Brutal Injury Update
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams cashed in as a free agent in 2022, agreeing to a three-year, $60 million contract with the only team he has known in his professional career. He earned it with career highs across the board during the 2021 season, as he caught 76 passes for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.
NFL Analysis Network
Chicago Bears Need To Stay The Course With Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears ended the season on a very long losing streak, losing their last 10 games in a row. After starting the season 2-1, they managed to win only one more game the rest of the way. While losing that often is never a good thing, one positive to come out of it is that they ended up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports Predicts Tom Brady Will Land With Miami Dolphins
Stop me if you have heard this before, but Tom Brady won another divisional title during the 2022 NFL season. He helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finish first in the NFC South, but this season was unlike any other in Brady’s career. For the first time in his career,...
NFL Rumors: Cardinals Looking To Trade DeAndre Hopkins
NFL Rumors have begun swirling with the regular season now behind us. One of the teams that have been involved in the rumors is the Arizona Cardinals, who have already made some major changes. On Black Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired after four seasons with the team. The...
NFL Analysis Network
Lions’ Jared Goff Has Earned Starting Job Going Forward
When the Detroit Lions acquired Jared Goff as part of the return package in the Matthew Stafford blockbuster, many assumed that he wouldn’t be with the team very long. He was considered a throw-in by many analysts to help match salary and expected to be a bridge quarterback for the new regime.
