Letter: Let’s remember the positive in 2022

Before we put 2022 and all its turbulence to bed in the history books, I thought we should remember a happy 2022 positive highlight:. The Ipswich High School girls’ volleyball state championship. This picture of Grace Sorensen surrounded by her teammates, and holding aloft the MIAA trophy, is an instant classic.
Real estate professionals predict market will cool in 2023

After the height of the pandemic and its red-hot real estate market, local agents and realtors said things look like they are cooling down in Essex County. “From a buying perspective, if you are able to afford it — and there’s plenty of people out there who can still afford it — we’re going back to sort of a normal market condition,” Churchill Properties real estate agent Andrea Lacroix said.
Ipswich police and fire log January 2 to 8, 2023

2:09 a.m. Fire department called out to Agawam Village for public assist. 10:09 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on the Bayside Terrace on Colonial Drive. 12:16 p.m. Citizen assist at the Arbor Inn Motel on High Street. 1:36 p.m. Loose horse on Spring Street. 2:35 p.m. Disturbance on Elm Street. 3:38 p.m....
No injuries in Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — No injuries have reported following a two-car crash Thursday morning. The crash happened a little before 6:10 a.m. at the intersection of Boston and High streets, or Routes 1 and 97. Firefighters radioed that airbags had deployed in the vehicles but the occupants were out and walking...
