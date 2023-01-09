Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire: Week 14
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played in Week 14.
Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history
Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
Grizzlies win season-high eighth straight game, sweep two-game home series with Spurs
Grizzlies win season-high eighth straight game, sweep two-game home series with Spurs. The Memphis Grizzlies (28-13) defeated the San Antonio Spurs (13-29) 135-129 for their season-high eighth straight victory. Memphis owns the longest active winning streak in the NBA. Ja Morant scored 38 points in 32 minutes in his return...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Orlando Magic Among Very Best in This One Important Defensive Category
SALT LAKE CITY - Can you guess which four teams last season were the best at defending the 3-point line?. It’s easy to answer if you remember how the playoffs unfolded. The top four teams at guarding the 3-point line in the 2021-22 regular season were the four teams that ultimately reached the conference finals: the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors, and the Dallas Mavericks. Fifth, by the way, were the Phoenix Suns, who had the league’s top overall record going into the playoffs.
Miami Heat home arena gets temporary name after FTX collapse
The home of the Miami Heat has yet another name: Miami-Dade Arena. That will be the temporary moniker for the building where the NBA team plays its home games, while the search for a more permanent naming-rights partner commences. The Heat and Miami-Dade County announced the new name Friday, two days after a bankruptcy court terminated the county’s naming rights deal with collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A county official had said earlier in the week that it would be referred to as “the Arena,” though those plans quickly changed. “Effective immediately, Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat have agreed that, until such time as...
Lillard Remains 7th Among West Guards In Second All-Star Voting Returns
New year, mostly the same All-Star starters voting results. Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, who ranks 12th in points per game and 13th in assist per game this season, remains at seventh among West guards in the latest round of fan voting returns for starters at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Lillard now has 480,259 votes, roughly 166,000 more votes than he received in the first release of fan votes last week.
The Chase Down Pod - Salt Lake Setback
A 7-point possession in a wild fourth quarter doomed the Cavs against the Utah Jazz despite 46 points from Donovan Mitchell in his return to his former team's city. Carter and Justin weigh in on the loss, including Mitchell's monster performance, Evan Mobley's lockdown defense and more!. Please Note: The...
Keys to the Game: Celtics 109, Nets 98
Boston’s depth continues to show up and show out this season. Thursday night in Brooklyn, it was the reason why the C’s were able to deal the Nets just their third loss since Nov. 26. Boston dipped deeper into its rotation and therefore was forced to utilize some...
PODCAST » Dame Talks Fourth Quarters And All-Star On The Brief Case
A happy Friday to those of you who get weekends off. Since we've reached the midway point of the 2022-23 season, it seems like a good opportunity to catch up with Damian Lillard, who put up 50 points on 57 percent shooting in Thursday night's loss to the Cavaliers at Moda Center. Dame had plenty to say about a host of topics, which you can listen to below on the 17th edition of The Brief Case podcast...
Roundball Roundup: How Lauri Markkanen ended up on NBA Today
NBA Today is ESPN’s daily flagship show covering the NBA. It entertains and informs. And Lauri Markkanen hopped on the ESPN show to discuss his 49-point explosion against the Houston Rockets. One of the producers is Greg Condas, a Southern California native and Jazz fan. He described the process...
Recap: 41-point third quarter, Kuzma's late-game heroics push Wizards past Bulls 100-97
On Wednesday night, the Wizards hosted a red-hot Chicago Bulls team that was playing some of the best basketball in the NBA. Without three starters (Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Daniel Gafford), they needed big performances from the supporting cast, and the entire Wizards roster answered that call. Behind an inspiring third-quarter, career nights from Deni Avdija (career-high 20 rebounds) and Anthony Gill (career-high 18 points), and late-game heroics from Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards came away with an impressive 100-97 victory.
Rival Report: NBA-leading Celtics still have room to grow with primary lineup
To help preview Wednesday’s game in Massachusetts – the middle contest of a five-game road trip for New Orleans – we caught up with Celtics.com writer Marc D’Amico. Coming off an NBA Finals appearance, Boston has led the Eastern Conference for much of the regular season, including starting the campaign at 13-3.
