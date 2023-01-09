Colin Cowherd: “60/40, I think it’s going to work with Justin Fields. But he, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, I don’t think they’re gifted enough to overcome nonsense. Mac Jones, the minute he doesn’t have the right coach he regresses badly, he’s not gifted enough to overcome a bad coordinator. My concern with Justin Fields is we’re falling in love with the ‘spectacular’ and the highlights, but that is a small part of quarterback play, you get about two of those a game. We did this for Cam Newton for years, his footwork never got better, his mechanics regressed, but like twice a game Cam Newton did something you couldn’t take your eyes off it. Folks, a lot of movie trailers are amazing… They’re 60 seconds. Very rarely is a movie amazing, that’s two hours and ten minutes. I ‘think’ Justin Fields is going to work, but we all like to fall in love with highlights. That is like 5% of quarterback play. Is Justin Fields going to audible you out of trouble? Is he going to audible you into yards? Is his footwork getting better? Reading the field? Are his mechanics stabilized? The answer may be ‘yes’ to all of these. It’s 60/40 I think it will work, but I still want to see 17 more games. It’s going to take more time with him and I can’t trust this organization, they can’t build up offense. I think they need to move down, get more picks and current players mostly on offense, give him 17 more games, and then make a decision.” (Full Segment Above)

1 DAY AGO