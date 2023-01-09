ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii News Now - JR - HNN

Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023

Saying goodbye to the trade winds for a short period of time. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023. Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM HST. |. Light...
5 years ago today, a false missile alert threw Hawaii into a panic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Exactly five years ago on Friday, Hawaii residents and visitors woke up to a terrifying emergency alert on their cell phones that sent a wave of panic across the state. The message warned of a ballistic missile heading for Hawaii. It read, “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO...
Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance

Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 11 minutes ago. |
Calling all Hawaii war veterans: You could be eligible for free medical care

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a benefits workshop this Saturday as part of their PACT Act to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to toxins. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oahu Veterans Centers center. They’re offering registration help, vaccinations and...
XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii

Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trades will turn southeasterly by late Thursday giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands through Saturday. Other than a couple isolated showers over Windward Big Island this evening, no rain is expected during this time. A brief return to a trade wind shower pattern is possible by Sunday.
Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year

HNN News Brief (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Although the overall rate of inflation is slowing, prices for the average consumer are still going up. -- This weekend is the deadline for Hawaii homeowners to appeal your property assessment. Local organization plants thousands of koa trees in an effort to save...
High surf warning issued for largest NW swell of the season

Air travel across the country has been thrown into chaos after an overnight FAA system outage caused extensive disruption, delaying thousands of flights. The wreckage of an air ambulance plane that crashed off Maui last month with three people onboard was found off Maui earlier this week at a depth of more than 6,400 feet, the NTSB said.
