Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach ELC’s Archery Club Classes, Tours, and Meetings January 2023Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
WPBF News 25
Wind chill advisories overnight across South Florida
Video above: A look at the latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. WPBF has declared First Warning Weather Days for Friday and Saturday ahead of a major cold front that will sweep across our area tonight. Wind chill advisories have been issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie...
Cold weather shelters available with chilly weekend ahead
All counties on the Treasure Coast announced they will open warming shelters this weekend as a cold front brings much cooler weather to Florida.
sebastiandaily.com
The Source and Salvation Army Opening Cold Weather Shelters
The Source and Salvation Army are opening a cold weather shelter on Friday and Saturday as temperatures drop into the 30s. There are also wind chill advisories in Indian River County and Brevard County. The Salvation Army, located at 2655 5th Street SW, Vero Beach, will be their shelter for...
3 tractor-trailers involved in deadly Turnpike crash in Martin County
A deadly crash involving three tractor-trailers caused major southbound traffic delays on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County on Friday.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Train Depot is Closed, Reopening Under New Management
Our community was extremely excited when we discovered that Sebastian’s original Train Depot would be brought back into town, remodeled, and made into a quaint little hotdog and ice cream shop in Sebastian, Florida. It seemed like things were going well for Will Payne, the original owner who opened...
southernboating.com
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
wqcs.org
Brightline Construction Schedule - Impact on Traffic
Florida - Tuesday January 10, 2023: Brightline has announced the following construction schedule that will affect traffic along the Treasure Coast in the coming weeks. Motorists and watercraft should proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs and speed limits. Brevard and Indian River Counties.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian homeowners blame new home construction for flooding yards
Many residents in Sebastian say their yards are flooding because of “sloppy engineering” from new home construction. They want to take their complaints to Wednesday night’s City Council meeting. Newer homes are on higher ground, which existing homeowners say is causing severe runoff in their yards and,...
Mysterious Concept to Debut in Rockledge
It appears that the restaurant will be occupying the space of a rentable marketplace space formerly known as “Let’s Make A Deal Co” which implies the restaurant will feature considerable indoor dining space, apt for large groups or events.
cbs12.com
Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
sebastiandaily.com
Wendy’s worker smashes equipment when told he couldn’t go home early
Police arrested a 22-year-old Wendy’s restaurant worker in Palm Bay after he damaged equipment because he couldn’t go home early. Palm Bay police received a call from the manager at Wendy’s, located at 135 Palm Bay Road, about an employee causing a disturbance. Once they arrived, they observed a damaged computer and screen.
Martin County Sheriff's Office enforcing new rules for golf cart drivers
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is starting a new safety enforcement campaign targeting drivers of golf carts and other low speed vehicles.
treasurecoast.com
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested. Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -On 12/29/2022 in a coordinated investigative effort between the Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Calene Gabriel was arrested for an unprovoked attack on two victims. The first attack occurred at 2555 NW Federal Highway (Best Buy) in the City of Stuart jurisdiction. The second attack happened across the street at Total Wine 2550 NW Federal Highway which is Martin County Jurisdiction.
