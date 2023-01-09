Read full article on original website
Jeffrey B. Stroup
Jeffrey B. Stroup, 66, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Titusville, PA passed away on Tuesday January 3rd, 2023. He was born to parents Merle A. Stroup and Margaret (Hays) Stroup, on December 29th, 1956, in Grove City, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Titusville Senior High School in 1974 and went on to being a successful entrepreneur in the automotive industry for over 40 years. Jeffrey was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, true selflessness, and unconditional love for his family. He always had a smile on his face and the most positive outlook on life.
Joan Kochetta
Joan Kochetta, age 85, of Ocala passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023. She was born on August 14, 1937, in Yonkers, New York a daughter to the late Ameroy and Anastasia (Pesick) Winkler. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Vincent Sr. and a sister Arline Wixon, both of Ocala, FL. She leaves behind to cherish her memory three sons, Vincent (Emily) Kochetta of Statesboro, GA, Scott (Veronica) Kochetta of Marietta, GA, David (Kristen) Kochetta of Montgomery, NY along with two daughters, Susan (Mike) Norwood, Port Orange, FL and Stacie Cranna of Scotia, NY. She also has nine beautiful grandchildren whom she cherished and adored as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up returns on February 11
The City of Ocala’s popular Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up will return on Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to celebrate Central Florida’s ranching and cattle history. On the day of the event, the festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. as real cowboys drive...
Marion County Parks and Rec to host 2023 Central Florida Regional Envirothon
North America’s largest outdoor environmental competition for high school students is heading to Marion County in March. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department will host the Central Florida Regional Envirothon on Friday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Horseshoe Lake Park and Retreat, which is located at 23532 NE 110th Avenue in Citra.
Beautiful Orange Sunset In Ocklawaha
Check out this beautiful orange sunset over an Ocklawaha home. Thanks to Terence Latson for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Marion County’s New Year, New Me 5K race returns to Carney Island on January 28
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s New Year, New Me 5K race will return in two weeks to help residents get their 2023 fitness journey off to a healthy start. The second installment of the annual event will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 28 at the...
Ocala woman jailed after threatening man with loaded firearm
A 55-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she admitted to threatening a man with a loaded handgun during an argument. On Thursday, two Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on SE 131st Lane in Belleview in reference to an altercation involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the deputies detained the female suspect, identified as Colleen Lenel Campbell, and she was placed inside a patrol vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
‘Coffee with the Conductor’ returns to Marion Theatre this week
The conductor of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra is inviting members of the community to join him at the Marion Theatre on Friday for an in-depth discussion on this month’s featured concert. On Friday, January 13, beginning at 10 a.m., Conductor Matthew Wardell will explore the pieces that will be...
Two Ocala drivers injured in rollover crash on I-75 in Alachua County
Two drivers from Ocala were injured on Friday morning after their vehicles left the roadway and overturned on Interstate 75 in Alachua County. At approximately 8:15 a.m., a 2019 Isuzu truck and 2013 Kia Sorrento were both traveling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 378, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Early Learning Coalition of Marion County hires new CEO
The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has a new chief executive officer (CEO). After conducting a nationwide search, the nonprofit organization announced this week that Carrie Theall has been hired as CEO. Robert Colen, Chairman of the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County (ELCMC), stated, “We are excited to...
Ocala man accused of threatening woman with machete near Paddock Mall
A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman claimed that he chased after her and threatened to harm her with a machete. On Monday, January 2, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to the 2800 block of SW 27th Avenue in reference to a male suspect who allegedly chased after a woman with a machete. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man on the north side of Applebee’s, and he was identified as Billy Ray Abney.
Alligator On Log At Silver Springs State Park
This alligator was spotted on a log while paddling at Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Kay Milush for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Ocala man charged with battery after allegedly attacking co-worker in bathroom
A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a male co-worker inside a bathroom. On Monday, January 2, an MCSO deputy responded to a business located in the 2200 block of NW 42nd Street in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. The deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that one of his co-workers, identified as Kevin Latrell Coleman, Jr., had attacked him while at work, according to the MCSO report.
Construction begins on blacksmith shop at Fort King National Historic Landmark
Construction is officially underway on the Fort King National Historic Landmark’s blacksmith shop. The Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala, is jointly owned by the City of Ocala and Marion County, and the site was designated as a National Historic Landmark on February 24, 2004.
Cast iron cooking classes returning to Fort King
Cast iron cooking classes are returning to the Fort King National Historic Landmark at the end of the month. The first hands-on class will take place on Saturday, January 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office to host safety class for teen drivers in February
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free driver’s safety class for local teenagers next month, and registration is open. The Teen Driver’s Challenge will take place on Saturday, February 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the class is for young drivers (ages 15 to 19) who have a learner’s permit or driver’s license with at least six months of driving experience.
Belleview High School to host MCPS Parent Partnership event
Marion County Public Schools will provide parents and families with resources to help their students better prepare for tests during an upcoming event at Belleview High School. The event, which is part of the Parent Partnership series, will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 at Belleview High...
Marion County 8th grader arrested after posting school shooting threat on Snapchat
An 8th grade student at Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of threatening to conduct a school shooting in messages that he posted on Snapchat. On Thursday, a student at Horizon Academy contacted MCSO to report that another...
Marion County Health Department to host free diabetes education classes in Ocala
Marion County residents, especially those in Ocala, will soon have an opportunity to learn more about diabetes during a free weekly series of classes at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion), in partnership with the Marion County Hospital District, will host...
Man arrested after stealing golf cart, tools from Dunnellon residence
A 58-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing a golf cart and tools from a residence in Dunnellon. On Sunday, January 8, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence located in the 19000 block of SW 96th Place in Dunnellon in reference to a burglary incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the victim who advised that an unknown suspect had entered his home and stolen a golf cart along with multiple tools, according to the MCSO report.
