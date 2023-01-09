Joan Kochetta, age 85, of Ocala passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023. She was born on August 14, 1937, in Yonkers, New York a daughter to the late Ameroy and Anastasia (Pesick) Winkler. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Vincent Sr. and a sister Arline Wixon, both of Ocala, FL. She leaves behind to cherish her memory three sons, Vincent (Emily) Kochetta of Statesboro, GA, Scott (Veronica) Kochetta of Marietta, GA, David (Kristen) Kochetta of Montgomery, NY along with two daughters, Susan (Mike) Norwood, Port Orange, FL and Stacie Cranna of Scotia, NY. She also has nine beautiful grandchildren whom she cherished and adored as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO