Two-car crash in Crawford County leaves one dead
One person has died Friday evening after a two-car crash in Crawford County. The accident happened at Buell’s Corner Road and Route 89. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Honda traveling west bound on Buell’s Corner Road ran a stop sign as a Ford Expedition traveling north on Route 89 slammed into the Honda’s […]
Wanted PA Man Arrested In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Pennsylvania man has been arrested following a traffic stop in the City of Jamestown. On Thursday night, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Cristian Arroyo-Collazo in the area of North Main Street for a traffic violation. Through investigation, police...
Afternoon accident on Wattsburg Rd. leaves two injured
Afternoon accident on Wattsburg Rd. leaves two injured. Afternoon accident on Wattsburg Rd. leaves two injured. Skiers take to the slopes as conditions improve at …. Skiers take to the slopes as conditions improve at Mt. Pleasant. Girl Scout cookie season. Gov.-elect Shapiro to take oath on Bible from Tree...
Suspect accused of breaking into coin machines at Masury, Mercer businesses
Brookfield Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing coins from vending and skill game machines in two counties. Omer Rotelli, 38, of Mercer, Pennsylvania was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Thursday on new charges of passing bad checks and receiving stolen property. Rotelli was already wanted for allegedly...
Four burn victims hospitalized after Thursday night house fire
Erie fire inspectors continue to investigate the cause of a fire that broke out on East 13th Street in Erie. Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, City of Erie fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of East 13th Street. When crews arrived on the scene, there were flames shooting from the […]
Two Charged After Gel Pellet “Shootings”
Two former Pitt-Bradford students are facing charges after a series of gel pellet “shootings” in Bradford. 18-year-old Mackenzie Alexis Barnes of Jackson Center and 19-year-old Elizabeth Chaffee of Sandy Lake allegedly fired an Orbeez gun, designed to shoot gel pellets, out of the window of a moving car on multiple occasions from November 7th through November 10th.
Convicted Chautauqua County Felon Accused Of Violating His Probation
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A convicted Chautauqua County felon is headed back to prison after allegedly violating his probation. On Thursday, Michael Bland was re-sentenced after he was convicted of attempted burglary in the second degree, a class D violent felony, in Erie County. Bland was sentenced...
State Police Investigating Body Found in North East
The Pennsylvania State Police Crime unit is investigating after the body of a man was found in a wooded area. Authorities were called around 9:30 Sunday morning to this area near the North East Moose Club Family Center off East Main Road. They found a male victim in stages of...
Teacher Accused of ‘Forcibly Slamming’ 4-Year-Old Child, Abusing Others at Child Development Center
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman if facing charges for allegedly abusing young children at the Child Development Center in Franklin. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Lisa Beth Crawford, of Polk, on Thursday, January 12, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake
Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
Jamestown police say woman was unlawfully imprisoned
An arrest took place after police say they responded to a domestic incident.
Local Man Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Firearm
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for providing false information to purchase a firearm in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 56-year-old Wade Alan Walters, of Rouseville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, January.
Harrisville Man Dies In Venango County Crash
A man from Harrisville died in a crash late last week in Venango County. State police say the two vehicle crash happened Thursday morning around 10:15 a.m. on Route 8 in Irwin Township. 28-year-old Cody Donaldson of Harrisville was driving south when his vehicle went into the opposite lane. A...
Case Against Franklin Man Accused of Attempted Burglary, Criminal Trespass Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a resident of the Sugar Valley Lodge Personal Care Home who is accused of trying to break into the facility’s medicine room and other residents’ rooms was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges...
Local Man Allegedly Wrestles Woman to Ground During Argument
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly wrestling a woman to the ground during an argument in Sugarcreek Borough last Friday. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Shaun Michael Dawes, of Franklin, on Friday, January 6, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
Falconer Man Found Passed Out In Car, Accused Of Driving High
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 62-year-old Falconer resident was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after police said they found him slumped over the wheel. On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a wellbeing check at the corner of Liberty and East...
Jamestown Man Allegedly Strangles, Harrasses Female
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Late Tuesday evening, Jamestown Police Department responded to an address on the East Side of the city for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, an investigation determined the female victim was allegedly being held inside the residence against her will. Officers forced entry into the residence where they located Khalif Swanson, Jr.
Deputies investigating counterfeit bills used at local bar
The bartender was given five counterfeit $20 bills.
Massive structure fire breaks out on lower east side
Fire crews were called out to the 500 block E 13th and Ash St. around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening for a massive structure fire involving a single-story house. According to the City of Erie Fire Department, there were four burn victims from the fire. Their injuries were not described as non-life threatening and have been […]
