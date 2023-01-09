ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Two-car crash in Crawford County leaves one dead

One person has died Friday evening after a two-car crash in Crawford County. The accident happened at Buell’s Corner Road and Route 89. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Honda traveling west bound on Buell’s Corner Road ran a stop sign as a Ford Expedition traveling north on Route 89 slammed into the Honda’s […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Wanted PA Man Arrested In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Pennsylvania man has been arrested following a traffic stop in the City of Jamestown. On Thursday night, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Cristian Arroyo-Collazo in the area of North Main Street for a traffic violation. Through investigation, police...
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourerie

Afternoon accident on Wattsburg Rd. leaves two injured

Afternoon accident on Wattsburg Rd. leaves two injured. Afternoon accident on Wattsburg Rd. leaves two injured. Skiers take to the slopes as conditions improve at …. Skiers take to the slopes as conditions improve at Mt. Pleasant. Girl Scout cookie season. Gov.-elect Shapiro to take oath on Bible from Tree...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Four burn victims hospitalized after Thursday night house fire

Erie fire inspectors continue to investigate the cause of a fire that broke out on East 13th Street in Erie. Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, City of Erie fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of East 13th Street. When crews arrived on the scene, there were flames shooting from the […]
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Two Charged After Gel Pellet “Shootings”

Two former Pitt-Bradford students are facing charges after a series of gel pellet “shootings” in Bradford. 18-year-old Mackenzie Alexis Barnes of Jackson Center and 19-year-old Elizabeth Chaffee of Sandy Lake allegedly fired an Orbeez gun, designed to shoot gel pellets, out of the window of a moving car on multiple occasions from November 7th through November 10th.
BRADFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigating Body Found in North East

The Pennsylvania State Police Crime unit is investigating after the body of a man was found in a wooded area. Authorities were called around 9:30 Sunday morning to this area near the North East Moose Club Family Center off East Main Road. They found a male victim in stages of...
RIPLEY, NY
explore venango

Teacher Accused of ‘Forcibly Slamming’ 4-Year-Old Child, Abusing Others at Child Development Center

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman if facing charges for allegedly abusing young children at the Child Development Center in Franklin. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Lisa Beth Crawford, of Polk, on Thursday, January 12, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake

Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
EDINBORO, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Firearm

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for providing false information to purchase a firearm in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 56-year-old Wade Alan Walters, of Rouseville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, January.
ROUSEVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Harrisville Man Dies In Venango County Crash

A man from Harrisville died in a crash late last week in Venango County. State police say the two vehicle crash happened Thursday morning around 10:15 a.m. on Route 8 in Irwin Township. 28-year-old Cody Donaldson of Harrisville was driving south when his vehicle went into the opposite lane. A...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Allegedly Wrestles Woman to Ground During Argument

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly wrestling a woman to the ground during an argument in Sugarcreek Borough last Friday. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Shaun Michael Dawes, of Franklin, on Friday, January 6, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Falconer Man Found Passed Out In Car, Accused Of Driving High

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 62-year-old Falconer resident was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after police said they found him slumped over the wheel. On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a wellbeing check at the corner of Liberty and East...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Strangles, Harrasses Female

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Late Tuesday evening, Jamestown Police Department responded to an address on the East Side of the city for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, an investigation determined the female victim was allegedly being held inside the residence against her will. Officers forced entry into the residence where they located Khalif Swanson, Jr.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Massive structure fire breaks out on lower east side

Fire crews were called out to the 500 block E 13th and Ash St. around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening for a massive structure fire involving a single-story house. According to the City of Erie Fire Department, there were four burn victims from the fire. Their injuries were not described as non-life threatening and have been […]
ERIE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
87K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy