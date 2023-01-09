Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NewsChannel 36
Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Department promotes six staff members
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A packed court-room filled with on-duty officers and family members watched as the Elmira police department promoted four lieutenants and two new captains on Friday. Each family members received the chance for their spouse or kids to pin a new badge on-to their uniform. “It was...
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins Sheriff's patrol car struck in Ithaca hit and run
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Tompkins County Sheriff Office patrol car was damaged in a hit and run while responding to an emergency call today. According to the Ithaca Police Department, the driver who struck the sheriff's vehicle abandoned his car and fled the scene. Police say they located the...
NewsChannel 36
Former Elmira Police Chief explains his termination
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz said in a statement today he was given an option of resigning his position or be fired. While he didn't go into details, Alvernaz said he lost his job due to his refusal to compromise his ethics. "Ultimately, my beliefs...
NewsChannel 36
House Fire on Elmira's Southside with Smoke Coming Out
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Several crews responded to a house fire on Elmira's Southside on Friday afternoon at around 12:00 PM. According to a reporter on scene, heavy smoke came out of the upstairs region of the house, which is located on the 500 Block of Fulton Street. The Elmira...
NewsChannel 36
Kelly Houck Named New Superintendent of Bath Central School District
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The Bath Central School District Board of Education has named Kelly Houck as its new superintendent. Currently the district superintendent for GST BOCES, Houck will take over on July 1st following the retirement of Joseph Rumsey. Prior to GST BOCES, Houck was the Superintendent of the...
NewsChannel 36
Thirty high school wrestling teams set to compete at First Arena in inaugural Southern Tier Memorial tournament
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - High school wrestlers from all over are set to compete on a big stage this weekend in the inaugural Southern Tier Memorial tournament which will be held at First Arena. The tournament will take place from Friday, January 13th to Saturday, January 14th. The tournament brings...
NewsChannel 36
2023 PA Farm Show: Celebrating Agriculture and Being "Rooted in Progress"
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Engraved at the bottom of the half-ton PA Farm Show butter sculpture is the theme for this year’s show: “Rooted in Progress.” The theme has its own special meaning to many farmers, entrepreneurs and agriculture enthusiasts across the commonwealth. For Hayley and Stephanie...
Comments / 0