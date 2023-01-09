ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

Related
Laclede Record

Law enforcement makes dent in drug trade

The partnership between Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG), Laclede County Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department continues to make a dent in the illegal drug trade, according to Sheriff David Millsap. The task force, which has one full time investigator assigned to Laclede County, netted more than $480,000 in street value narcotics in 2022, Millsap said. The task force served 21 search warrants last year in Laclede County. LANEG seized nearly three pounds of methamphetamine and more than a pound of fentanyl as a result of those warrants. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Houston woman arrested on three warrants by state patrol

A Houston woman was arrested Tuesday on three warrants by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sheila M. Lentz, 52, was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant charging her with larceny stealing of an animal, as well as two misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrants. She is held in the Texas...
HOUSTON, MO
Laclede Record

Deputies seek burglary suspect

Laclede County deputies searched for a burglary suspect near the 119000 block of HH Highway Friday night, but Sheriff David Millsap said Monday he is no longer believed to be in the area. In a Facebook post Friday Millsap said they were seeking a thin male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans who ran from a traffic stop. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
KOLR10 News

Man arrested after Pulaski County shooting on Wednesday

UPDATE (1/12/23): The man who was killed in a shooting on Wednsday in Pulaski County has been identified, as well as the suspect who was arrested. According to a press release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Tyron Spence-Bey is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The victim […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri school superintendent charged with assault

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A school official in Texas County has been charged with a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault after allegedly attacking a 16-year-old student. Rick Stark, 55, of Eunice, who is the superintendent of the Summersville School District in Texas County, was charged on Jan. 6, but the Summersville Police Department report was […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Man with cane reported missing from Pulaski County

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing man. Anthony Payne, 47, was reported missing from Waynesville on Tuesday. When last seen he was wearing a camouflage coat, hat, boots, and jeans. It’s reported Payne uses a cane and requires daily medication. Anyone...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
howellcountynews.com

West Plains Man Hurt in Drunk Driving Crash

Matthew Dodson, 28, of West Plains, was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 160 three miles east of Caulfield, reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 5 when Dodson traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree and fence. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash according to reports.
WEST PLAINS, MO
houstonherald.com

Two injured in Highway 32 accident

Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
PLATO, MO
kjluradio.com

Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon

A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
BOURBON, MO
houstonherald.com

Plato woman hurt in Highway 32 accident

A Plato woman was injured Tuesday afternoon in a Highway 32 crash just west of Roby. Troopers said Misty D. Quinn, 63, was driving an eastbound 2013 Chevrolet 2500 that ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Quinn, who was wearing a seatbelt, was...
PLATO, MO
KTLO

West Plains woman seriously injured in one vehicle accident

A West Plains woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon outside Grand Gulf State Park. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, 58-year-old Steven Holt of West Plains, was traveling westbound on County Road 378 when he lost control on the gravel roadway, a 1/2 mile west of Grand Gulf State Park when he skidded off the left side of the road and overturned.
WEST PLAINS, MO
houstonherald.com

Two Texas County 4-H shotgun shooters qualify for 2023 Nationals

In keeping with an ongoing tradition of excellence at high levels, the Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports program will be sending two shotgun competitors to the 2023 4-H Nationals this June in Grand Island, Neb. This time, Ben Steelman and Roy “Tres” Warner have qualified to shoot for Team Missouri...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Passenger dies in crash near Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a one-vehicle crash in Laclede County. Christopher Woodrum, 46, died in the crash on Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to Missouri 32, seven miles west of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the minivan drove off the road. It hit a driveway and flew through the air before landing in a ditch.
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

More names of offenders sent to Department of Corrections

According to Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman, 34 offenders have been sent to the Department of Corrections after recent Circuit Court proceedings. Johnathan Simpson of Waynesville failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for the delivery of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced Simpson to 8 years in the Department of Corrections. Michael Linker of Argyle pleaded guilty to resisting arrested and was sentenced to 2 years.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

History in the attic

Back in 2008, Houston resident Chance Drake purchased a house on Dooley Street that was formerly owned by Lawrence Hamrick. As he was preparing the residence to be offered as a rental, Drake discovered something of interest inside its modest attic space: A small wooden box with no top that contained numerous letters and documents from the late 1800s, most of which were in remarkably good condition.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Intercounty, Phelps County commissioners discuss industry project

The Phelps County Commission hosted Tony Floyd and Kristin Sullins of Intercounty Electric Cooperative on Thursday, Jan. 5, to discuss supporting the possible industrial development of the 785-acre Bahr property north of Rolla. Floyd said the industrial Site Development Grant Program of the Missouri Economic Development Department (from ARPA funds)...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO

