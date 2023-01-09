Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of social posts scammers use to get your information. Updated: 3 hours ago. Aurora and Marionville Police Departments warn about particular social media posts looking for...
KYTV
Man found not guilty in a deadly shooting at West Plains, Mo. truck stop
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a deadly shooting outside of a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty. Police arrested Damian Paul Henry, of West Plains, for the death of James Harlan Vineyard, 34, of West Plains. Police responded to the 14-Junction Truck Stop...
Laclede Record
Law enforcement makes dent in drug trade
The partnership between Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG), Laclede County Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department continues to make a dent in the illegal drug trade, according to Sheriff David Millsap. The task force, which has one full time investigator assigned to Laclede County, netted more than $480,000 in street value narcotics in 2022, Millsap said. The task force served 21 search warrants last year in Laclede County. LANEG seized nearly three pounds of methamphetamine and more than a pound of fentanyl as a result of those warrants. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
houstonherald.com
Houston woman arrested on three warrants by state patrol
A Houston woman was arrested Tuesday on three warrants by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sheila M. Lentz, 52, was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant charging her with larceny stealing of an animal, as well as two misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrants. She is held in the Texas...
KYTV
Prosecutors charge man wanted in deadly Pulaski County, Mo., shooting
ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County prosecutors filed a murder charge against a man wanted in a deadly shooting near St. Robert on Wednesday. Tyron Spence-Bey faces several charges, including murder, in the death of Robin Keppel. A judge set bond for Spence-Bey at $1 million. Deputies responded to...
Laclede Record
Deputies seek burglary suspect
Laclede County deputies searched for a burglary suspect near the 119000 block of HH Highway Friday night, but Sheriff David Millsap said Monday he is no longer believed to be in the area. In a Facebook post Friday Millsap said they were seeking a thin male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans who ran from a traffic stop. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
Man arrested after Pulaski County shooting on Wednesday
UPDATE (1/12/23): The man who was killed in a shooting on Wednsday in Pulaski County has been identified, as well as the suspect who was arrested. According to a press release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Tyron Spence-Bey is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The victim […]
Missouri school superintendent charged with assault
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A school official in Texas County has been charged with a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault after allegedly attacking a 16-year-old student. Rick Stark, 55, of Eunice, who is the superintendent of the Summersville School District in Texas County, was charged on Jan. 6, but the Summersville Police Department report was […]
kjluradio.com
Man with cane reported missing from Pulaski County
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing man. Anthony Payne, 47, was reported missing from Waynesville on Tuesday. When last seen he was wearing a camouflage coat, hat, boots, and jeans. It’s reported Payne uses a cane and requires daily medication. Anyone...
howellcountynews.com
West Plains Man Hurt in Drunk Driving Crash
Matthew Dodson, 28, of West Plains, was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 160 three miles east of Caulfield, reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 5 when Dodson traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree and fence. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash according to reports.
houstonherald.com
Two injured in Highway 32 accident
Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon
A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
houstonherald.com
Plato woman hurt in Highway 32 accident
A Plato woman was injured Tuesday afternoon in a Highway 32 crash just west of Roby. Troopers said Misty D. Quinn, 63, was driving an eastbound 2013 Chevrolet 2500 that ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Quinn, who was wearing a seatbelt, was...
KTLO
West Plains woman seriously injured in one vehicle accident
A West Plains woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon outside Grand Gulf State Park. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, 58-year-old Steven Holt of West Plains, was traveling westbound on County Road 378 when he lost control on the gravel roadway, a 1/2 mile west of Grand Gulf State Park when he skidded off the left side of the road and overturned.
houstonherald.com
Two Texas County 4-H shotgun shooters qualify for 2023 Nationals
In keeping with an ongoing tradition of excellence at high levels, the Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports program will be sending two shotgun competitors to the 2023 4-H Nationals this June in Grand Island, Neb. This time, Ben Steelman and Roy “Tres” Warner have qualified to shoot for Team Missouri...
KYTV
Passenger dies in crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a one-vehicle crash in Laclede County. Christopher Woodrum, 46, died in the crash on Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to Missouri 32, seven miles west of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the minivan drove off the road. It hit a driveway and flew through the air before landing in a ditch.
myozarksonline.com
More names of offenders sent to Department of Corrections
According to Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman, 34 offenders have been sent to the Department of Corrections after recent Circuit Court proceedings. Johnathan Simpson of Waynesville failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for the delivery of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced Simpson to 8 years in the Department of Corrections. Michael Linker of Argyle pleaded guilty to resisting arrested and was sentenced to 2 years.
houstonherald.com
History in the attic
Back in 2008, Houston resident Chance Drake purchased a house on Dooley Street that was formerly owned by Lawrence Hamrick. As he was preparing the residence to be offered as a rental, Drake discovered something of interest inside its modest attic space: A small wooden box with no top that contained numerous letters and documents from the late 1800s, most of which were in remarkably good condition.
houstonherald.com
Intercounty, Phelps County commissioners discuss industry project
The Phelps County Commission hosted Tony Floyd and Kristin Sullins of Intercounty Electric Cooperative on Thursday, Jan. 5, to discuss supporting the possible industrial development of the 785-acre Bahr property north of Rolla. Floyd said the industrial Site Development Grant Program of the Missouri Economic Development Department (from ARPA funds)...
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 29 dogs from Ozark County dog breeder
It was a 12-hour rescue mission for the Humane Society of Missouri's team in Maryland Heights, which traveled to Ozark County to rescue nearly 30 dogs.
Comments / 0