Jersey Shore residents report loud, sustained rumbling
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey
It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
N.J. wrestlers in the national rankings: New entrant, fluidity headline latest ranks
The dual meet season is heating up and tournament season seems to be wrapping up with Escape the Rock this weekend. Still, New Jersey wrestlers are proving time and again they are among the best in the country. With some big time matches on the horizons and the chance for...
N.J. man charged with defrauding Pa. Turnpike Commission of over $1M in tolls
A 43-year-old man from New Jersey was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 4 for his role in defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission of approximately $1 million in tolls, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced in a press release. The indictment...
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
Boys Ice Hockey: South Brunswick rolls past Red Bank Regional
Thomas Lagomarsino finished with a hat trick as South Brunswick cruised past Red Bank Regional 8-1 at ProSkate Arena, in South Brunswick.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
Freehold Township defeats St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic - Boys ice hockey recap
Hayden Nuble scored twice for Freehold Township in its 4-2 victory over St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic at Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. Nuble put Freehold Township (5-3) ahead 3-1 in the third period before Ryan Butchko cut it to a one-goal game. However, Jake Butler tallied the final score for Freehold Township to put the game away.
Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles
New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.
Wrestling: Group and conference rankings for Jan. 13
We’re another week deeper into the N.J. high school wrestling season, so it’s time for another rollout of our group and conference rankings. Our first release of the rankings provided an idea of where every team stands in their group and league, but with more wrestling to garner, there was some movement in different parts of the state.
The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 3 of 5)
New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Old Bridge downs No. 15 South Plainfield in an upset years in the making
It might have taken four years, but there’s no denying it anymore — Old Bridge is every bit the GMC title contender as St. Joseph (Met.) and South Plainfield. And the cost of counting the Knights out? Well, do that at your own peril as South Plainfield, No. 15 in this week’s NJ.com Top 20, learned the hard way on Friday night, falling to Old Bridge 48-21.
Newton-Lenape Valley defeats Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield - Boys ice hockey recap
Maksym Pastukh’s hat trick led Newton-Lenape Valley past Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield 4-3 at Codey Arena in West Orange. Alex Benkert got Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield (3-9) on the board in the first period before Newton-Lenape Valley (2-6) answered with three straight goals. Pastukh put his team ahead 4-1 in the second before holding on as Benkert scored two more goals.
Services set for Centenary University’s first lady who died in Hackettstown hit-and-run crash
Services are set to remember Centenary University’s first lady who died following a hit-and-run accident last weekend in Hackettstown. Jeanne Murphy, wife of university President Bruce Murphy, was struck about 7:30 a.m. this past Saturday along Reese Avenue near First Avenue, Hackettstown Police and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said. Murphy, 70, was on her morning walk at the time of the incident, the university had said.
N.J. reports 2,363 COVID cases, 18 deaths; two counties drop to ‘medium’ community levels
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 2,363 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers two counties — Hunterdon and Warren — to have “medium” community levels of COVID-19. The CDC previously considered them to have “high” community levels of coronavirus, along with the rest of the state’s 21 counties.
Man vandalized 3 N.J. churches, set cross on fire, police say
A man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of vandalizing two Camden County churches and another in Gloucester County, police said. At 7:29 a.m., the Gloucester Township Police Department received a call that a witness saw a man, later allegedly identified as Peter A. Sirolli, 40, of Deptford, throw a rock at Holy Child Parish at St. Teresa’s Church in Runnemede, according to a release from the department. He then left in a white 2021 Toyota pickup truck and the witness followed the suspect in his car while he continued to provide police with information.
Boys Ice Hockey: Scotch Plains-Fanwood defeats West Orange
Scotch Plains-Fanwood defeated West Orange by a final score of 6-3 at Codey Arena, in West Orange. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-4) scored two goals in each of the first, second, and third periods. The Raiders are on a three game winning streak and have outscored its opponents 17-7 during this stretch.
Professors brace for job losses as N.J. college prepares to merge with Montclair State
A deadline is looming for Bloomfield College professors hoping to keep their jobs as the college prepares to merge with Montclair State University later this year. Professors at the college have until Jan. 20 to submit their resumes, a spokesperson for Montclair State University said. Bloomfield College faculty union officials...
Wrestling regional notebooks: Week 5′s stories, regional rankings from around the state
No. 1 Bergen Catholic slipped past No. 9 Paramus Catholic. No. 2 St. Joseph (Mont.) toppled No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep. No. 6 Southern squeaked past No. 6 Southern. Hanover Park scored a one-point win over Kittatinny. And that was just on Tuesday!. Another tremendous week of New Jersey...
Military-grade artillery shells found in old safe of N.J. home
A pair of military-grade artillery shells were found tucked away in an old safe at a Wyckoff home on Thursday, according to local authorities. The Sunset Boulevard home in Bergen County recently changed hands and was undergoing renovations when the artillery shells were discovered Thursday afternoon, said Lieutenant Joseph Soto.
