A man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of vandalizing two Camden County churches and another in Gloucester County, police said. At 7:29 a.m., the Gloucester Township Police Department received a call that a witness saw a man, later allegedly identified as Peter A. Sirolli, 40, of Deptford, throw a rock at Holy Child Parish at St. Teresa’s Church in Runnemede, according to a release from the department. He then left in a white 2021 Toyota pickup truck and the witness followed the suspect in his car while he continued to provide police with information.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO