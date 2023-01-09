A tumultuous week off the mat for Rutgers spilled over into an uneventful performance on the mat. No. 18 Rutgers dropped a 24-16 loss to Indiana on Friday, losing its Big Ten opener to the only opponent it will face the rest of the season without a ranking attached to its name. The loss, Rutgers’ first to Indiana since joining the Big Ten, came on the heels of a week that saw the departure of one of its top wrestlers, Sammy Alvarez.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO