New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

No. 18 Rutgers wrestling drops uninspired Big Ten opener at Indiana

A tumultuous week off the mat for Rutgers spilled over into an uneventful performance on the mat. No. 18 Rutgers dropped a 24-16 loss to Indiana on Friday, losing its Big Ten opener to the only opponent it will face the rest of the season without a ranking attached to its name. The loss, Rutgers’ first to Indiana since joining the Big Ten, came on the heels of a week that saw the departure of one of its top wrestlers, Sammy Alvarez.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Paulsboro defeats Audubon - Boys basketball recap

Antonio Pandolfo recorded 14 points and five rebounds to lead Paulsboro past Audubon 57-39 in Paulsboro. Both sides scored three points in the first quarter before Audubon (6-6) sported a 16-14 lead at halftime. However, Paulsboro (6-5) took control in the second half and outscored Audubon 43-23. Ja’Vonn Osbourne added...
PAULSBORO, NJ
Arts defeats West Side in OT - Boys basketball recap

Savod Godwin had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead Arts over West Side 54-52 in overtime in Newark. Arts (8-3) took a 20-17 lead into halftime before each side notched 16 points in the third quarter. Although West Side (2-7) fought back in the fourth to send the game into OT tied at 44, it was not enough as Arts outscored it 10-8 in the extra period.
NEWARK, NJ
Girls basketball: Midland Park tops Ridgefield to end 3-game losing streak

Alexis Williamson tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to help Midland Park to a 38-15 win over Ridgefield in Midland Park. Valentina Vitetta had nine points, five rebounds and three steals while Tasneem Alhomsi grabbed 10 rebounds for Midland Park (3-8), which ended a three-game losing streak with the win. Lauren DeBlasio pulled down 11 rebounds and had three blocked shots.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
Notre Dame over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Boys basketball recap

Four players scored in double figures as Notre Dame downed West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 61-49, in West Windsor. Chris Vlahos scored a game-high 17 points while Jake Croce made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Donovan Cottrell and Stesher Mathelier added 13 and 12 more points in the win, too. Notre Dame (8-4) outscored WWPS 35-23 in the second half.
WINDSOR, NJ
Southern defeats Toms River North - Boys basketball recap

Tom Menegus recorded 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead Southern past Toms River North 47-40 in Manahawkin. Despite trailing 26-13 at halftime, Southern (9-3) took control in the second half and outscored Toms River North 34-14. Pat Gaffney added 10 points and four assists. Owen Baker led Toms River...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Boys Ice Hockey: Ramapo cruises past Passaic Tech

Ramapo won big over Passaic Tech in a 9-2 final at the Ice Vault, in Wayne. Ramapo (9-3-1) ran its win streak to four straight games. Over this stretch the Raiders have outscored its opponents 28-6. Passaic Tech dropped to 5-6-1 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
WAYNE, NJ
