No. 18 Rutgers wrestling drops uninspired Big Ten opener at Indiana
A tumultuous week off the mat for Rutgers spilled over into an uneventful performance on the mat. No. 18 Rutgers dropped a 24-16 loss to Indiana on Friday, losing its Big Ten opener to the only opponent it will face the rest of the season without a ranking attached to its name. The loss, Rutgers’ first to Indiana since joining the Big Ten, came on the heels of a week that saw the departure of one of its top wrestlers, Sammy Alvarez.
Eagles’ players, including N.J. native, discuss being named to AP All-Pro team
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gathered the team together after Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, sharing the news about the latest awards that were being given to his players. Linebacker Haason Reddick was standing in the huddled group, waiting to hear if Sirianni’s announcement would...
Sammy Alvarez, Rutgers’ top wrestler, will weigh transfer options or retire
Leading up to the season, Rutgers wrestling coach Scott Goodale said Sammy Alvarez, his starter at 141 pounds, had the potential to beat anyone in the country “if he stayed locked in with laser-beam focus.”. That focus drifted, due to an on-going struggle with making weight, and now, Alvarez...
Boys basketball: Bridges and Morris-Jones combine for 47, lead Riverside over STEMCivics
Jashir Bridges scored a game-high 26 points to lead Riverside to a victory at home over STEMCivics, 77-57. Kahree Morris-Jones finished with 21 points while Cameron Brown chipped in nine points for Riverside (5-6), which led by 16 at halftime before pulling further away with a 17-9 third quarter. Kaliff...
Paulsboro defeats Audubon - Boys basketball recap
Antonio Pandolfo recorded 14 points and five rebounds to lead Paulsboro past Audubon 57-39 in Paulsboro. Both sides scored three points in the first quarter before Audubon (6-6) sported a 16-14 lead at halftime. However, Paulsboro (6-5) took control in the second half and outscored Audubon 43-23. Ja’Vonn Osbourne added...
Boys Basketball: Hoboken defeats American History
Hoboken rode the combined performances of Joel Lopez, Bryson Lopez, and Lamir Boxley to a 56-49 win over American History, in Hoboken.
Unbeaten No. 17 Trenton hits triple digits against Allentown - Boys basketball recap
Kabrien Goss scored 32 points with six 3-pointers as Trenton — No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 — won its 13th straight game 100-50 at home against Allentown. Antwan Bridgett added 19 points. Dymir Bailey had 12 and Davontay Hutson 11 in the win. Ray Gooley had...
Burlington Twp. wins high-scoring game against Northern Burlington - Boys basketball
Maurice Crump made 10 foul shots, two 3-pointers, and four other baskets on his way to 24 points as Burlington Township defeated Northern Burlington, 74-65, in Burlington. Baron Davis added 15 points and Jordan Poole scored 16 more for Burlington (2-7), which scored 30 points in the fourth quarter. Jeton...
Arts defeats West Side in OT - Boys basketball recap
Savod Godwin had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead Arts over West Side 54-52 in overtime in Newark. Arts (8-3) took a 20-17 lead into halftime before each side notched 16 points in the third quarter. Although West Side (2-7) fought back in the fourth to send the game into OT tied at 44, it was not enough as Arts outscored it 10-8 in the extra period.
Girls basketball: Midland Park tops Ridgefield to end 3-game losing streak
Alexis Williamson tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to help Midland Park to a 38-15 win over Ridgefield in Midland Park. Valentina Vitetta had nine points, five rebounds and three steals while Tasneem Alhomsi grabbed 10 rebounds for Midland Park (3-8), which ended a three-game losing streak with the win. Lauren DeBlasio pulled down 11 rebounds and had three blocked shots.
Notre Dame over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Boys basketball recap
Four players scored in double figures as Notre Dame downed West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 61-49, in West Windsor. Chris Vlahos scored a game-high 17 points while Jake Croce made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Donovan Cottrell and Stesher Mathelier added 13 and 12 more points in the win, too. Notre Dame (8-4) outscored WWPS 35-23 in the second half.
Southern defeats Toms River North - Boys basketball recap
Tom Menegus recorded 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead Southern past Toms River North 47-40 in Manahawkin. Despite trailing 26-13 at halftime, Southern (9-3) took control in the second half and outscored Toms River North 34-14. Pat Gaffney added 10 points and four assists. Owen Baker led Toms River...
Girls basketball: Haddon Heights gets past Collingswood for 3rd straight win
Madison Clark finished with 16 points to pace Haddon Heights to a 42-21 win over Collingswood in Haddon Heights. Sami Szabo and Gab DiOrio each chipped in with five points for Haddon Heights (4-7), which won its third straight game and four of its last five games after starting out the season with six straight defeats.
Boys Ice Hockey: Ramapo cruises past Passaic Tech
Ramapo won big over Passaic Tech in a 9-2 final at the Ice Vault, in Wayne. Ramapo (9-3-1) ran its win streak to four straight games. Over this stretch the Raiders have outscored its opponents 28-6. Passaic Tech dropped to 5-6-1 with the loss.
Boys Basketball: Burnam leads way for No. 18 Linden, which wins big over Camden Prep
Five different players scored in double figures for Linden, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 95-29 win over Camden Prep in Linden. Jekhi Burnam (20 points), Jaylan Hodge (13), Elijah Motley (11), Elijah Butler (10), and Jalil Turner (10) led Linden (10-2) in scoring. The 95 points...
Devils beat Ducks 6-2, match win total from last season in 34 less games | 3 takeaways
Any time the Ducks gained any sort of momentum on Friday, it was followed by an equally-strong Devils jab. Former Devil Adam Henrique scores late in the second? Damon Severson dishes a beautiful pass to Jesper Boqvist early in the third. Budding Ducks star Trevor Zegras connects on the power play? His friend Jack Hughes nets a high danger chance 36 seconds after.
Levins reaches another milestone in Haddon Twp.’s victory vs. Woodstown - Boys basketball
It’s Tyler Levins’ week at Haddon Township. The senior forward reached the 1,000-point mark during Friday’s 55-36 win over Woodstown in Westmont. Levins secured his 500th career rebounds last time out against Gateway, too. Against Woodstown, Levins finished with 16 points while Josh Dockery made three 3-pointers...
Boys Basketball: Veritas Christian defeats High Point
Veritas Christian defeated High Point by a final of 44-36, in Sparta.
North Warren wrestling overcomes forfeits with falls in rivalry win over Belvidere
North Warren senior JJ Wohlers had to wait 364 days to get his revenge. The Patriots heavyweight was on the wrong side of a 6-2 decision in the final bout of their 39-36 defeat to rival Belvidere last season.
Girls Basketball: Gloucester Tech wins big over Camden Charter
Gloucester Tech rolled over Camden Academy Charter by a final of 56-30, in Sewell.
