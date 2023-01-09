Read full article on original website
Related
Kings coach Mike Brown pleads for All-Star consideration for Domantas Sabonis & De’Aaron Fox
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown gives his observations of Friday’s 139-114 thumping of the Rockets to sweep the two-game series at Golden 1 Center, the big moments from several key players, Sacramento being five games over the .500 mark at the halfway point of the season and pleads for All-Star attention, […]
High-scoring Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves take on Cavs
The streaking Minnesota Timberwolves play the second leg of a back-to-back set on Saturday in Minneapolis, facing a Cleveland Cavaliers
Miami Heat home arena gets temporary name after FTX collapse
The home of the Miami Heat has yet another name: Miami-Dade Arena. That will be the temporary moniker for the building where the NBA team plays its home games, while the search for a more permanent naming-rights partner commences. The Heat and Miami-Dade County announced the new name Friday, two days after a bankruptcy court terminated the county’s naming rights deal with collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A county official had said earlier in the week that it would be referred to as “the Arena,” though those plans quickly changed. “Effective immediately, Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat have agreed that, until such time as...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Jazz hold off Orlando, 112-108
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and blocked Franz Wagner’s 3-pointer in the closing moments to power the Utah Jazz past the Orlando Magic, 112-108 on Friday night. Jordan Clarkson, who had 23 points, scored the go-ahead layup, and rookie Walker Kessler made two free throws after rebounding Collin Sexton’s second of two missed free throws […]
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0