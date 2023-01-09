ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York Post

Miami Heat home arena gets temporary name after FTX collapse

The home of the Miami Heat has yet another name: Miami-Dade Arena. That will be the temporary moniker for the building where the NBA team plays its home games, while the search for a more permanent naming-rights partner commences. The Heat and Miami-Dade County announced the new name Friday, two days after a bankruptcy court terminated the county’s naming rights deal with collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A county official had said earlier in the week that it would be referred to as “the Arena,” though those plans quickly changed. “Effective immediately, Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat have agreed that, until such time as...
ABC4

Jazz hold off Orlando, 112-108

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and blocked Franz Wagner’s 3-pointer in the closing moments to power the Utah Jazz past the Orlando Magic, 112-108 on Friday night. Jordan Clarkson, who had 23 points, scored the go-ahead layup, and rookie Walker Kessler made two free throws after rebounding Collin Sexton’s second of two missed free throws […]
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

