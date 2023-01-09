Chuck Otte, keeper of Geary County weather records said Friday that starting January 11th sunrise has begun occurring earlier. Not very fast but it is happening. Daylight is increasing by over a minute a day right now and by the 31st it'll be at 2+ minutes per day more daylight. A month from now (February 12th) sunset won't occur until 6 p.m. That's not to say that we can't still have some nasty cold weather, but we are getting more daylight now!!!

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO