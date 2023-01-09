Read full article on original website
Chuck Otte says expect a little more daylight
Chuck Otte, keeper of Geary County weather records said Friday that starting January 11th sunrise has begun occurring earlier. Not very fast but it is happening. Daylight is increasing by over a minute a day right now and by the 31st it'll be at 2+ minutes per day more daylight. A month from now (February 12th) sunset won't occur until 6 p.m. That's not to say that we can't still have some nasty cold weather, but we are getting more daylight now!!!
Public Works set their holiday schedule
There will not be any trash or garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. But trash will be picked up the next work day on Tuesday. That will move trash pick-up back one day for the remainder of the week.
Dr. Todd Frieze Joins Konza Prairie Community Health Center
(Junction City, KS) – Todd Frieze, MD has joined the healthcare team at Konza Prairie Community Health Center. Dr. Frieze is seeing patients at the Konza clinic in Junction City; he will also see patients two full days per week at the Chapman, Kansas clinic. Current patients of Dr....
Keystone operator must repay some, not all, tax dollars spent on oil spill
When the Keystone pipeline burst in rural Kansas last month, county workers rushed to build an emergency dam on Mill Creek. Meanwhile, federal agencies dispatched pipeline and environmental experts to the scene. And the state set about sampling water and searching for injured animals. All of this costs taxpayers —...
Game Warden: 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields
WASHINGTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after seven deer were left to lay dead in a field in Washington County. On January 4, a landowner reported at least five whitetail deer that had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in crop fields near Hanover Avenue and Yankee Road in Washington County, according to a social media report from Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.
1st ID headquarters and Division artillery troops are due to return home
1st Infantry Division Headquarters and Division Artillery troops that deployed to Poland in support of Operation Resolve will begin returning to Fort Riley next week. The information was provided by Steve Elmstrom, Director of Public Affairs. He said that the redeployments to the Post begin Monday and will continue for about a month in three or four groups. There will be welcome home ceremonies.
New payment method will be available at the Geary County Transfer Station
The Geary County Transfer Station will start accepting credit / debit card payments on January 10, 2023. There is a processing fee of 3.25% that will be added to all transactions. All other forms of payment such as cash, check and charge accounts are still accepted at this time. As...
Pickleball will help feed the hungry in Junction City
There will be a Pickleball 101 session on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the 12th Street Community Center in Junction City. It will go from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. and will be for ages 18 and up. The registration fee will support the Geary County Food Pantry and Wheels of Hope.
Bob Story will serve as MAC Chairman
Members of the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council have elected Bob Story to serve as their chairman for the coming year. "Well it's going to be a big challenge. It's something I didn't realize I was going to do but I'm excited about it. I'm going to get the mission figured out and go forward with how we can serve this community the best."
Lady Jays will play in the Salina Invitational Tournament
Junction City will play Liberal in the opening round of the Salina Invitational Tournament Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. The Lady Jays are the 8th seed in the tournament while Liberal is the top seed. Other first round games find Salina Central vs. Buhler, Andover against Abilene and Highland...
Geary County Commission makes appointments to public boards
Geary County Commissioners conducted their annual reorganization this week. There were appointments to multiple positions. --Keith Ascher was elected commission chair, Alex Tyson vice chair and Trish Giordano secretary. --Keith Ascher was appointed to the Public Building Commission, Solid Waste Planning Committee, MPO and the EDC. --Alex Tyson will serve...
Optimist Club hears from Stormont Vail Health
The guest speaker at the January 11 “Gathering of Optimism” meeting was Deb Yocum, Vice President of Strategic Direction for Stormont Vail Hospitals. Deb stated that she is a “trained CPA who began work 36 years ago as the Vice President of Clinic Operations, but soon became involved in working through a merger like the recent one in Geary County.
Keith Ascher will serve as Geary County Commission Chair
Geary County Commissioner Keith Ascher has been elected by his fellow commissioners to serve as chair for the coming year. Alex Tyson will be the vice chair and Trish Giordano secretary. Ascher will be serving as chair for the second time in his seven years on the governing body. He...
JCFD reports a house fire
Junction City fire fighters responded to a house fire at 211 E. 5th Street Tuesday night. There was one occupant but there were not any injuries. The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time. The damage was placed at $5,000. According to the Fire Department a combination room - back porch area burned.
2 Kan. women dead after wrong-way, head-on I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by Kelly E. Clements, 32, Fort Riley, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 just outside of Marshall Army Airfield and struck a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gary T. May, 76, Milford, head-on.
Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
Marion County Sheriff: Alpacas shot, several animals missing
MARION COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating missing and injured Alpacas. According to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff, on Sunday night, several Alpacas were shot in the 800 block of Old Mill Road north of Peabody. Five Alpacas are still missing. If you have any information regarding...
Renz to retire after over 45 years with K-State Alumni Association
K-State Alumni Association President and CEO Amy Button Renz will retire from the K-State Alumni Association after more than 45 years of service to Kansas State University. Her last day will be at end of the association’s fiscal year on June 30. Renz began her career with the alumni...
Iowa State defeats Kansas State in Big 12 women's basketball
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give Iowa State the first double-digit lead of the game. Ryan scored the opening six points of the fourth quarter, on a three-point play and 3-pointer, and she added another basket for a 59-46 lead with 5:35 left. Iowa State went nearly three minutes without scoring to have its lead trimmed to 62-56 with 2:32 left, but Ashley Joens answered with a 3-pointer from the corner for a nine-point lead.
UPDATE: Riley Co. woman arrested after allegedly causing rear-end crash
Correction 4:00 p.m., Jan. 10: This story incorrectly posted the name of the arrested person in this story. A correction has been made to note: Kezia Shibler was arrested in this incident. RILEY COUNTY—Police arrested a Riley County woman after a 2-vehicle crash that occurred just after 8a.m. Monday in...
