Junction City, KS

Chuck Otte says expect a little more daylight

Chuck Otte, keeper of Geary County weather records said Friday that starting January 11th sunrise has begun occurring earlier. Not very fast but it is happening. Daylight is increasing by over a minute a day right now and by the 31st it'll be at 2+ minutes per day more daylight. A month from now (February 12th) sunset won't occur until 6 p.m. That's not to say that we can't still have some nasty cold weather, but we are getting more daylight now!!!
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Public Works set their holiday schedule

There will not be any trash or garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. But trash will be picked up the next work day on Tuesday. That will move trash pick-up back one day for the remainder of the week.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Game Warden: 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields

WASHINGTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after seven deer were left to lay dead in a field in Washington County. On January 4, a landowner reported at least five whitetail deer that had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in crop fields near Hanover Avenue and Yankee Road in Washington County, according to a social media report from Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
1st ID headquarters and Division artillery troops are due to return home

1st Infantry Division Headquarters and Division Artillery troops that deployed to Poland in support of Operation Resolve will begin returning to Fort Riley next week. The information was provided by Steve Elmstrom, Director of Public Affairs. He said that the redeployments to the Post begin Monday and will continue for about a month in three or four groups. There will be welcome home ceremonies.
RILEY, KS
Bob Story will serve as MAC Chairman

Members of the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council have elected Bob Story to serve as their chairman for the coming year. "Well it's going to be a big challenge. It's something I didn't realize I was going to do but I'm excited about it. I'm going to get the mission figured out and go forward with how we can serve this community the best."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Geary County Commission makes appointments to public boards

Geary County Commissioners conducted their annual reorganization this week. There were appointments to multiple positions. --Keith Ascher was elected commission chair, Alex Tyson vice chair and Trish Giordano secretary. --Keith Ascher was appointed to the Public Building Commission, Solid Waste Planning Committee, MPO and the EDC. --Alex Tyson will serve...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Optimist Club hears from Stormont Vail Health

The guest speaker at the January 11 “Gathering of Optimism” meeting was Deb Yocum, Vice President of Strategic Direction for Stormont Vail Hospitals. Deb stated that she is a “trained CPA who began work 36 years ago as the Vice President of Clinic Operations, but soon became involved in working through a merger like the recent one in Geary County.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JCFD reports a house fire

Junction City fire fighters responded to a house fire at 211 E. 5th Street Tuesday night. There was one occupant but there were not any injuries. The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time. The damage was placed at $5,000. According to the Fire Department a combination room - back porch area burned.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
2 Kan. women dead after wrong-way, head-on I-70 crash

GEARY COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by Kelly E. Clements, 32, Fort Riley, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 just outside of Marshall Army Airfield and struck a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gary T. May, 76, Milford, head-on.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Marion County Sheriff: Alpacas shot, several animals missing

MARION COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating missing and injured Alpacas. According to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff, on Sunday night, several Alpacas were shot in the 800 block of Old Mill Road north of Peabody. Five Alpacas are still missing. If you have any information regarding...
MARION COUNTY, KS
Iowa State defeats Kansas State in Big 12 women's basketball

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give Iowa State the first double-digit lead of the game. Ryan scored the opening six points of the fourth quarter, on a three-point play and 3-pointer, and she added another basket for a 59-46 lead with 5:35 left. Iowa State went nearly three minutes without scoring to have its lead trimmed to 62-56 with 2:32 left, but Ashley Joens answered with a 3-pointer from the corner for a nine-point lead.
AMES, IA
