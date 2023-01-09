Read full article on original website
Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision
Given the current contract situation for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, everyone knew the team had a major decision to make shortly after the end of the NFL season. And now it appears the decision has been made that Carr will not return to the team next season. According to a report from league Read more... The post Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
How Tom Brady Has Performed as an Underdog
Tom Brady will be a home underdog in the playoffs for the first time in his career Monday night against the Cowboys and has fared well as an underdog in his career. There’s a first time for everything—even for a 45-year-old quarterback. When Tom Brady takes the field...
Panthers Coaching Search: Jim Caldwell
The Carolina Panthers interviewed the former head coach of the Colts and Lions, Jim Caldwell, on Monday. The Carolina Panthers interviewed the former head coach of the Colts and Lions, Jim Caldwell, on Monday. CLIMATE CRISIS: 2022 ranked 5th warmest year on record …. In a new report, experts in...
Awkward Radio Alert: Dan Le Batard’s Interview With Vince Wilfork Gets Off to a Surreal Start
The radio host heaped praise on Vince Wilfork, but there was one problem. 1. Regular readers of Traina Thoughts know we love an awkward TV or radio moment, so I’m thrilled to report that we have an all-timer today. Former Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork appeared on Thursday’s episode...
Spurs Shatter NBA Single-Game Attendance Record vs. Warriors
San Antonio packed the Alamodome to break Atlanta’s 25-year-old record. It’s been nearly a decade since the Spurs won the most recent of their five NBA championships, but the franchise still clearly has the support of its community. San Antonio set a new NBA record for single-game attendance...
Michigan’s Decision to Tweet Jim Harbaugh’s Recent Statement Backfires
The Wolverines coach’s future at the university has been a big topic of discussion in recent days. A curiously-timed social media exchange between Jim Harbaugh and Michigan sent the college football world into an uproar on Thursday as speculation continues to swirl surrounding the football coach’s future at the university.
