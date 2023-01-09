Read full article on original website
Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier
When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
ScienceBlog.com
More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
My kids don’t go to school or doctors — people call my parenting ‘abusive,’ ‘dangerous’
A Missouri mommy blogger says she’s been accused of child abuse for her controversial parenting methods. Kaytlynn Green, 23, always knew she wanted to be a mother and was excited to raise her kids her way when she learned she was pregnant with her oldest child, Olive. Green reportedly does not allow Olive, 3, and Felix, 1, to go to school, see the doctor or eat meat, animal products or processed sugars. She also does not require her kids to have a bedtime, sleep in their own bed or even wear shoes. “I practice what’s called holistic and respectful parenting, however,...
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
studyfinds.org
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
Vaccine Expert Says Additional COVID Boosters Not Required For Young, Healthy People
Booster shots targeting virus strains "that might disappear a few months later" are impractical for healthy, young people, Dr. Paul A. Offit said.
Upworthy
The Pump Act is now law and protects parents nursing children at their workplace
A change has come for pregnant workers and new mothers with the The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) and the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act (PUMP Act) being signed into law. "Pregnancy should never be a barrier for women who want to stay in the workplace," Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., one of the leaders behind the proposal, previously said in a statement according to CNBC. "This legislation would provide commonsense protections for pregnant workers, like extra bathroom breaks or a stool for workers who stand, so they can continue working while not putting extra strain on their pregnancies," Casey said.
Expectant Finnish Moms Receive A ‘baby Box’ For Safe Sleeping With Essentials Inside
Since 1938, the Finnish government has been giving expectant mothers in Finland free boxes filled with baby items. The box is designed to serve as a safe infant sleeping spot. The Äitiyspakkaus (maternity package) started as a way to address the country’s high child mortality rate as well as declining fertility among Finnish women. Mothers had to undergo a medical exam at a maternity clinic to receive one of the boxes, which led to prenatal care becoming more common.
TODAY.com
All new respect for single parents, from a solo foster dad
I haven’t showered in three days and my nights have been reduced to three hours of sleep. I look down at my shirt and wonder if I’m looking at yogurt or puke. Yet these crazy days have made me want to sit down and write because I want to commend, encourage, and honor single parents for the sheer volume of work they put in daily to parent on their own. Each one deserves praise, not to mention a little break and a bag of groceries.
hcplive.com
Many Patients with Chronic Pain Report Using Cannabis for Pain Management
“The fact that patients report substituting cannabis for pain medications so much underscores the need for research on the benefits and risk of using cannabis for chronic pain,” investigators stated. Access to cannabis as a pain-relieving treatment has been enabled by state cannabis laws across the country, despite having...
According to the research, dyspnea is a 'red flag' symptom of lung cancer occurring in 70% of patients
The earlier you detect lung cancer, the better your chances of getting a good treatment. Time is a determining factor in the diagnosis of cancer. Unfortunately, allowing the situation to continue to the next level can mean the difference between life and death. This makes recognizing the symptoms more obvious. Fortunately, an expert has shared "key" lung cancer warning signs to watch out for.
hcplive.com
Early Urate-Lowering Treatment did not Increase Flare Severity, Duration in Patients with Gouty Arthritis
Findings support the concept of early urate-lowering therapy in patients experiencing gout flare under adequate prophylactic treatment. Early aggressive control of hyperuricemia, using probenecid 500 mg, in patients with gouty arthritis (GA), a chronic systemic disease with recurrent acute monoarthritis, did not significantly increase gout flare severity or duration, according to a study published in European Journal of Medical Research.1.
psychologytoday.com
When Adults Gaslight Children
Children are trained to respect and obey adults; thus, they are easy prey for those who want to manipulate them. Teach children that their age, inexperience, and dependence make them vulnerable to adults in positions of trust and authority. Teaching children about gaslighting and how to recognize it can help...
Study: Irregular and low water consumption can lead to severe health consequences
Though we have studied since primary school days that drinking eight glasses of water daily is mandatory for good health, very few people get to their eighth glass of the day. In a recent study published in ‘eBioMedicine’, researchers have given more reasons why drinking lots of water every day is essential.
What it means when your toddler refuses to potty train, according to a pediatric urologist
“My 5-year-old refuses to poop on the toilet!!!” one mom emailed me. Another wrote, “My daughter is a nightmare to potty train. She flat-out refuses to go to the bathroom when she clearly needs to. Then she has an accident.”. The terms “toilet refusal” and “toileting refusal syndrome”...
hcplive.com
Gut Microbiota Differs in HCV Patients, Healthy Individuals
There have been more than 12,900 studies on the involvement of dysbiosis in the gensisinfectious diseases in the last 15 years. A better understanding on the gut microbiota for patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV) could help explain the evolution of liver disease. A team, led by Biagio Pinchera, Department...
hcplive.com
First-Time Catheter Ablation for Persistent AFib Not Benefited by Addition of PWI to PVI
At 12 months of the CAPLA trial, the addition of posterior wall isolation to pulmonary vein isolation led to no significant improvements in freedom from atrial arrhythmia. New research does not support the empirical inclusion of posterior wall isolation (PWI) to pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) for ablation of persistent atrial fibrillation (AF).
hcplive.com
Topline Results Positive on Both Vonoprazan Doses for NERD
Nearly half of patients treated with vonoprazan 10 mg and 20 mg achieved more 24-hour heartburn free days compared to participants treated by placebo. New topline data shows vonoprazan 10 mg and 20 mg doses results in a significantly greater percentage of 24-hour heartburn free days compared to placebo for patients with non-erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (sGERD or NERD).
hcplive.com
Tapering Glucocorticoids >2.5 mg/day Effectively Reduces Flare Risk in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis
Despite EULAR recommendations encouraging the tapering of glucocorticoids and the rapidly expanding treatment options for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, glucocorticoids are still commonly prescribed to reduce inflammation and manage disease activity. In patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), tapering doses of glucocorticoids >2.5 mg/day was effective in minimizing risk of flare,...
